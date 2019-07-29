Rainbows on the field in AFL Queensland ‘Pride Round’

Footy players wore rainbow for AFL Queensland’s first Pride Round last weekend.

On Saturday, AFL Queensland held the Pride Round in support of the LGBTIQ community. It was Australia’s first dedicated multi-league LGBTIQ+ carnival.

At the matches across Queensland, players wore rainbow socks and guernseys and umpires waved rainbow flags. Rainbow boundaries, goal pads and banners adorned the ovals.

AFLQ women’s competition manager Joanna Main said sport plays an important role in promoting inclusion and bringing people from diverse backgrounds and experiences together.

“AFL Queensland are pleased to take a leadership position on LGBTIQ+ issues, as we strive to meet our vision of being the most progressive and accessible team sport in Queensland,” she said.

Eight QAFLW clubs played at Burpengary in the Moreton Bay region on the day. LGBTIQ organisations Queensland AIDS Council and Open Doors Youth Service also attended.

Wilston Grange Women’s Football Manager Laura Kidd said the Pride Round had a very personal connection with many of her club’s members.

“At Wilston Grange we place great emphasis on acceptance and inclusiveness,” she said.

“Pride Round for our club is something we have been trying to start for a number of years.

“We feel very strongly about providing an environment that is not only competitive but also safe and supportive for every member of our club.

“This is a very personal round for a lot of our club members… We have a number of men and women who identify as LGBTIQ+ as well as an endless number of supporters who support the community.”

Pride Round follows Gold Coast match

The Pride Round follows an initiative by Robina AFC last June. The Robina Roos and Surfers Paradise Demons women’s teams played in the state’s first AFL Pride Cup.

Also, the Toowoomba Tigers and South Toowoomba Bombers teams also played in their inaugural Pride Cup match this month.

Victorian footballer and Pride Cup co-founder Jason Ball organised the first Pride Cup match between country teams Yarra Glen and Yarra Junction in 2014. After that match, the AFL Pride Game between the Sydney Swans and St Kilda Saints became an annual fixture .

Sporting clubs interested in hosting their own Pride Cup matches can contact Pride Cup Australia via their website.

See photos from the AFL Queensland Pride Round matches below:

