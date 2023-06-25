Rainbow ‘welcome party’ outnumbers NSW Drag Storytime protesters

A tiny group of far-right protesters opposing Drag Storytime in Wollongong were outnumbered and drowned out by a loud, colourful rainbow “welcome party”.

Rainbow Storytime was held at Thirroul Library, in Wollongong’s northern suburbs, for the first time on Saturday (June 24).

The sold-out event featured drag queen Miss Roxee, who read picture books to dozens of children and their parents.

That day, on the opposite side of the road, a small group of opponents gathered wearing black balaclavas and shirts with symbols linked to a neo-Nazi group, ABC News reported.

But a much larger crowd of residents held up pride flags and signs defending the event. The crowd sang and danced to music on the footpath outside on Saturday afternoon.

Organisers said the rally was to “welcome attendees, cheer on library staff and show our love and support for the drag queen running the event”.

“We forced a small group of Nazis and other fascists to the other side of the road. Rainbow storytime was victorious again. Love wins!” Illawarra Friends of Drag Storytime wrote on Facebook.

Very small minority protesting against Rainbow Storytime at #Thirroul today, drowned out by a group of colourful supporters welcoming the event to the northern Illawarra pic.twitter.com/jbKhVFMhL2 — Grace Crivellaro (@gracecrivellaro) June 24, 2023

‘Everyone in the room is there to have fun’

Wollongong Council said in a statement the Rainbow Storytime event is just one of many activities at the region’s libraries.

“It was council’s fifth Rainbow Storytime event. Everyone in the room is there to have fun and get into the spirit of the book reading,” library and services manager Jenny Thompson said.

“While we acknowledge that Rainbow Storytime events do not interest everyone in our community, this event is — at its heart — about fostering a love of reading and literacy.”

