Rainbow Precinct welcomes Sydney Pride Month

Sydney Pride Month is set to shine all over Sydney’s Rainbow Precinct in 2024.

WORDS Lorraine Lock

June is Pride Month in Sydney and with over a hundred events to choose from, it’s a jam packed calendar, so shrug off those winter blues and get ready to party for pride!

Most Sydney Pride Month events are in Eastside Sydney with Rainbow Precinct and Oxford Street leading the way in putting on the glitz, glamour and greasepaint.

Just east of the CBD and a short stroll across Hyde Park, this area thrums with life when Pride comes to town.

Venues like Claire’s Kitchen, Darlinghurst Theatre Company and the new Loading Dock Theatre at Qtopia will be hosting cabaret and live theatre performances, including comedy, monologues, informative conversations and history panels in what is fast becoming the new theatre district of Sydney in Darlinghurst.

The Oxford Art Factory and Soda Factory are venues with live music programming, drinks and a lively crowd, open till the early hours and with big nights planned over the King’s Birthday long weekend.

Stonewall is hosting the Sydney Pride launch night tonight and many other events over the month – appropriate given the namesake of the Hotel and the history of the Stonewall Riots.

There’s a show [Orgy of Drag] to commemorate those trailblazers who have gone before and Stonewall’s usual weekly programming has been vamped up to include “pride editions” of Malebox, Trivia and Trans Glamoré.

Courage & Compassion

This year’s Sydney Pride Month theme is “Courage & Compassion” and, above all, this festival is community oriented and welcoming, with plenty of charity fundraisers in the mix.

If your legs are up to it you could join the ‘Sydney Frontrunners 5k Walk and Run’ around the park or just front up at Kinselas and have some ‘Beers 4 Bobby’ (Goldsmith Foundation) on Tuesday 18th June.

History buffs can join Sydney’s veteran drag queen, Wonder Mama for a tour of the Rainbow Precinct, with some anecdotes and discount shopping along the way. Wonder Mama (a published author) is also teaching Nude Life Drawing Class at Universal.

The Bookshop Darlinghurst is also hosting a Life Drawing Class, so if you’re ready to unleash your inner Van Gough, now is the time!

Still on the art theme – Tap Gallery is calling for entrants to this year’s Pride Art Prize, so go ahead and put those art classes to use.

There are trivia nights each week at Surly’s American Tavern dive bar, with the sensational Breko; and at Burdekin ThursGays with ‘Kevin in the City’- both funny and informative hosts who will keep you and your team entertained and on your toes! Turbo Trivia with Charisma Belle at Stonewall also has meal

deals and shows throughout the night.

Of course there’s Drag entertainment to be had every night of the week along the Oxford Street strip including at The Oxford, Stonewall and Universal.

The Burdekin has ‘Spritz or Swallow’ drag brunch on the rooftop, each Sunday with Mynx Moscato.

The Beresford has a big long weekend planned and at Universal they’re getting ready to announce the next ‘Miss Universal’ with a $5000 cheque to go along with that crown!

There’s plenty of other entertainment on offer with something for everyone, including Dog Haus Pup Pride, Poof Doof’s Reminisce Gay Anthems night, and a special Pride George Michael edition of music bingo.

If Taylor Swift is your vibe, get along to the special BIngay fundraiser for ACON.

Junipero’s world of immersive dance floors for lesbians, queer women, trans and non-binary people is making an appearance at the Burdekin.

June long weekend

The long weekend is shaping up to be exciting with ‘Thick’N’Juicy at Oxford Arts Factory and CHAPS at Stonewall – sounds like a good opportunity to break out the leather, rubber, denim and chaps – all are welcome!

Pride Month events make an appearance all over Sydney and as far as the Blue Mountains, but if you’re looking for a one stop adventure destination, you can’t go past Darlinghurst’s Oxford Street and the Rainbow Precinct… It’s the cultural heart of our LGBTQIA+ community and a place to party, make new friends and explore.

With something on every single day in June it’s so easy to fill up the calendar, or you could just head to Taylor Square, pick a beer-garden or rooftop and prepare to watch the world strut by!

-For the full lineup of festival events go to www.sydneypride.com

