Rainbow Group Holiday August 2022 P&O Pacific Encounter

In August 2022, passengers embark from Brisbane on an inaugural Rainbow Group Holiday, hosted by OUTexploring. The 7-night cruise offers the tropical getaway of a lifetime, island hopping from one Pacific archipelago to the next. Prepare for absolute fabulousness with specially curated entertainment and activities as part of a large LGBTI contingent aboard the P&O Pacific Encounter.

Are you a Star Gazer or Starstruck? Are you a deck chair and good book, or a cocktail in each hand and boogie to the beat sort of person? Ever been to Bingo…at sea…hosted by fabulous superstar Drag Queens?

Well, neither have we. But it’s time to dust off the feathers, frocks, and fans. So, pack your suitcase for fun, adventure, and excitement.

Daniel Stiffel, founder of OUTexploring said Rainbow Group passengers can do as much or as little as they like.

“We’ve designed an action-packed program to complement P&O’s signature onboard entertainment. The itinerary includes tailor-made group activities, exclusive to the OUTexploring passengers. Local drag favourites Wanda Dparke, Candy Surprise, Crystal Heart, and Martini Ice will join us onboard to add spice to the travel fun. And, of course, we’ll step ashore to explore our tropical ports of call.”

“This is a first of its kind out of Brisbane. I would love to see all of the local community groups on board.”

Star Gazing with the Star Gayzers group, or maybe a morning run on the top deck with a local running group? Perhaps a picnic lunch with the bears or make a move with board game enthusiasts. If you are part of a social and community group Daniel will work with you to design an onboard event to showcase your group.

TICKET SALES

Daniel said to join the OUTexploring Rainbow Group holiday, passengers must book through one of the sponsored Travel Agencies, Barrow & Bear Travel or Your Travel Expert.

“There has been a rapid uptake of bookings even before the official launch of this event. Indeed, local cruise aficionado and renowned travel write Wally Cowan snapped up the first ticket.”

Callum Whitehead from Barrow & Bear Travel said this is a great opportunity to explore the island paradises of the Pacific as part of an extended Rainbow family.

“Adventure, excitement, and a fresh sea breeze! What better way to develop friendships with other members of the community? It’s finally time to reset spiritually and physically after the despair of the pandemic.

“Check out the Rainbow Group Holiday website. Lastly, talk to a sponsor travel agent about joining us for the Rainbow holiday of a lifetime.”

