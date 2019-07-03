Rainbow garden gnomes inspire anger and jokes

Police kicked a man out of an Asda store in Plymouth England after he threw a giant tanty over Rainbow Pride garden gnomes. And then the internet took over.

The tantrum took place after the man took offence at the rainbow-themed garden gnomes for sale in the store. A witness said the man became loud and abusive ranting about gnomes not having gender or sexuality.

Asda first sold the rainbow garden gnomes in 2017 to coincide with Pride celebrations. A post on their Facebook page from 2017 now has 6,700 comments, many from people desperate to get their hands on the gnomes for their garden.

People messaged the company desperately in search of a store with the gnomes available. Others sent relatives to stores across the UK in search of the things. Some talked of making three visits to a nearby store only to find the gnomes sold out. Poor darlings.

Do Asda rainbow garden gnomes support LGBTIQ charities

However, comments asking about the proceeds of the gnome sales go unanswered on the page .

Gnomophobia

Now, the fact is, some people take an active dislike to gnomes.

Mary Tudor claimed the only reason to place a gnome in the yard was to scare away children, neighbours and good taste.

Paul Cameron then asked if this also worked for Jehovah’s Witnesses.

Paul makes a good point. QNews spoke to a man in Kangaroo Point who placed a rainbow flag near his front door to dissuade elderly folk bearing Watchtower magazine from knocking.

It worked.

However the poor man ended up worn out from the increased visitation by young missionaries on push bikes wearing crisp white shirts and ties.

Meanwhile, on Twitter

“It’s Gnomeo and Juliet, not Gnomeo and Julian!!!” pic.twitter.com/Ftl5iNmjOP — Dli O’Doir (@dli_odoir) July 2, 2019

According to Sharron Davies if you put two gnomes of the same gender on an island the entire gnome population will die out. — Christopher Taylor 🇪🇺 (@Chris57raker) July 2, 2019

L

Gnomes

B

T

Q — Slade (@Slade) July 2, 2019

If gnomes don’t have a sexuality where to baby gnomes come from? He’s going to need to expand on this theory a bit… — Stuart Taylor (@stuartctaylor) July 2, 2019

I’m guessing he actually said that he thought Asda “have an agenda” rather than the gnomes having a gender. Which would make it no less homophobic of course. And no less funny that he lost his rag over it. — Vicki (@ThickBlueLine) July 2, 2019

‘Gnomes don’t have a sexuality’ My fat short statured self feels very attacked. — Oliver Schraylor (@oliverschraylor) July 2, 2019

Some of them you take for gay at first glance, but they are just metro gnomes — Mark Walton (@WizardMarnok) July 2, 2019

