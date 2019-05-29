Rainbow Families Queensland holding family-friendly disco fundraiser

Rainbow Families Queensland are hosting a family-friendly disco in Brisbane next month to fundraise for the group.

The all-ages event will offer music, games, face painting, a jumping castle, and a sausage sizzle to keep children of all ages entertained.

Local performer Busty Beatz, known for her work in Brisbane’s cabaret scene, will be on the DJ decks throughout the day.

Rainbow Families Queensland coordinator Holly Zwalf said there were over $700 in raffle prizes to be won on the day.

“Any funds raised will go towards our group so we can continue to support families by offering resources, events, fertility information sessions, weekly playgroups and lobbying for legislation that supports our community,” Zwalf told QN Magazine.

She said Rainbow Families welcomes any lesbian, gay, queer, bisexual, transgender, non-binary or intersex parents or prospective parents.

“At this disco event we also welcome families with children identifying as somewhere on the rainbow either regarding their gender or sexuality. We are one big family,” she said.

“Friends and allies of rainbow families are also welcome.”

The disco fundraiser will be held at Kurilpa Scout Hall on Sunday, June 9 from 10am to 1pm. The venue is located on the corner of Park Road and Villa St in Yeronga.

Suggested entry fee for adults is $5-$10 to support the group. Children aged under 18 are free. More details are available on the Facebook page here.

Rainbow Families holds weekly social events

Rainbow Families Queensland relaunched last June after a two-year hiatus.

The group coordinates frequent social events and get-togethers in both Brisbane and across regional Queensland.

Earlier this year the Rainbow Families held their first annual camping trip in the Gympie region.

“Bringing us all together as a group gives us more resilience and helps build a sense of wider community that has previously been missing from Queensland,” Zwalf said.

To find out more about Rainbow Families Queensland’s events, join their Facebook group here.

