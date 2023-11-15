Sponsored Content

Rainbow families invited to free foster caring webinar

Couple Rhys and Helen joining Rainbow Families webinar
Rhys and Helen. Image: courtesy of Rainbow Families

On Tuesday, November 28th, at 11:30 am (ADST), Barnardos is hosting a webinar, “My Big Rainbow Family,” shedding light on the diverse pathways available for LGBTQ+ people seeking to build or expand their families through fostering.

The session will feature insights from family support workers at Barnardos, an organisation dedicated to supporting and empowering foster carers in creating safe and loving environments for children in need.

During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from two remarkable couples who have enriched their lives through fostering.

John and Dennis, seasoned foster carers with over two decades of experience, will share their journey of fostering adolescents, adopting a child, and providing short-term care to babies and teens.

In 2021, they took on the permanent care of two siblings, Miss A (15) and Master S (14), offering valuable perspectives on caring for older children and the dynamics of having foster siblings alongside their adopted son.

Rhys and Helen (pictured above), another inspiring couple introduced in a previous seminar, care for the three younger siblings of Miss A and Master S—Miss K (10), Master P (5), and little Master S (4).

They will provide insights into the unique experience of transitioning from having no kids to instantly becoming a family of five, shedding light on the challenges and joys of their journey.

These two couples, through their fostering experiences, play a crucial role in maintaining the connections between siblings and have, in essence, created their own extended family.

Their stories serve as powerful testaments to the resilience and love that LGBTQ+ families bring to the fostering landscape.

John and Dennis speaking at Rainbow Families fostering webinar
John and Dennis.

The webinar, scheduled during the day to accommodate a broad audience, aims to reach as many people as possible.

For those unable to attend the live session, registration ensures access to the recorded webinar afterwards, allowing individuals to glean valuable insights at their convenience.

Join us on November 28th, 2023, as we explore the myriad possibilities and real-life stories of LGBTQ+ families creating lasting bonds through fostering.

Find out more and register for the free webinar through the Rainbow Families website here.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

AFLW stars Chelsea Randall and Marijana Rajcic celebrate birth of first child
AFLW power couple become mums for the first time
Hunter Valley firefighter lesbian couple deliver baby in McDonalds carpark
Firefighter supermums deliver own baby in McDonalds carpark
Luke Macfarlane holding his newborn daughter in Instagram photo
Bros star Luke Macfarlane now officially a daddy to baby daughter
Rainbow families, pregnant lesbian couple
Do you dream of starting your own family? Join us this Sunday for our ‘Making Rainbow Families’ seminar
AFLW champion Erin Phillips and wife Tracey Gaham
AFLW champ Erin Phillips and her wife Tracy are mums again
Brisbane gay couple Alex and Tom push for remvoal of surrogacy Medicare exclusion
Push to scrap ‘archaic’ Medicare rule impacting same-sex couples