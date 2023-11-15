Rainbow families invited to free foster caring webinar

On Tuesday, November 28th, at 11:30 am (ADST), Barnardos is hosting a webinar, “My Big Rainbow Family,” shedding light on the diverse pathways available for LGBTQ+ people seeking to build or expand their families through fostering.

The session will feature insights from family support workers at Barnardos, an organisation dedicated to supporting and empowering foster carers in creating safe and loving environments for children in need.

During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to hear from two remarkable couples who have enriched their lives through fostering.

John and Dennis, seasoned foster carers with over two decades of experience, will share their journey of fostering adolescents, adopting a child, and providing short-term care to babies and teens.

In 2021, they took on the permanent care of two siblings, Miss A (15) and Master S (14), offering valuable perspectives on caring for older children and the dynamics of having foster siblings alongside their adopted son.

Rhys and Helen (pictured above), another inspiring couple introduced in a previous seminar, care for the three younger siblings of Miss A and Master S—Miss K (10), Master P (5), and little Master S (4).

They will provide insights into the unique experience of transitioning from having no kids to instantly becoming a family of five, shedding light on the challenges and joys of their journey.

These two couples, through their fostering experiences, play a crucial role in maintaining the connections between siblings and have, in essence, created their own extended family.

Their stories serve as powerful testaments to the resilience and love that LGBTQ+ families bring to the fostering landscape.

The webinar, scheduled during the day to accommodate a broad audience, aims to reach as many people as possible.

For those unable to attend the live session, registration ensures access to the recorded webinar afterwards, allowing individuals to glean valuable insights at their convenience.

Join us on November 28th, 2023, as we explore the myriad possibilities and real-life stories of LGBTQ+ families creating lasting bonds through fostering.

Find out more and register for the free webinar through the Rainbow Families website here.

