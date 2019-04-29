Rainbow Families hosting same-sex parenting information session in Brisbane

Prospective same-sex parents will be able to explore options to start or expand their families at an information session to be held in Brisbane next month.

The Making Rainbow Babies seminar, hosted by Rainbow Families Queensland, will provide local LGBTIQ people with information on their parenting options and allow them to hear about other parents’ experiences.

Rainbow Families Queensland coordinator Holly Zwalf said solo parents were also most welcome to attend the seminar.

“The event will include in-depth information on home insemination, surrogacy, IUI, IVF, donor agreements and arrangements, and gamete preservation,” she said.

Zwalf said there would also be an opportunity to speak directly with representatives from three different fertility clinics – Rainbow Fertility, QFG, and Life Fertility – as well as a rainbow family lawyer.

“The event will close with a panel of children sharing their experiences of being a part of rainbow families,” Zwalf said.

The event will be held on Saturday May 25 from 9am to 1pm at Red Hill Community Sports Club.

Tickets can be booked online for $5.50 each. More details are available from Rainbow Families Queensland via email at rainbow.families.qld@outlook.com.

Rainbow Families Queensland relaunched last June after a two-year hiatus.

The volunteer-run group coordinates social events and monthly get-togethers in both Brisbane and across regional Queensland, and earlier this year held their first annual camping trip in the Gympie region.

“Bringing us all together as a group gives us more resilience and helps build a sense of wider community that has previously been missing from Queensland,” coordinator Holly Zwalf said at the time.

To find out more about Rainbow Families Queensland’s events, join their Facebook group here.

