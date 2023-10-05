Rainbow Families host Drag Storytime at Sydney Fringe Fest



Sydney-based charity, Rainbow Families, has been a pioneer in hosting Drag Storytime, a vibrant and inclusive event for children and their parents.

In recent times, here and in the US, Drag Storytime gatherings have faced resistance from far-right groups who see them as a threat to children, rather than an opportunity to enjoy engaging storytelling by a fabulous reader, who happens to be dressed to the nines…..or tens.

Many events were cancelled due to safety concerns earlier in the year, but moving forward the focus remains on creating a safe, educational experience that embraces diversity and promotes literacy in a fun way.

Rainbow Families recently hosted and organised a spectacular Drag Storytime event in collaboration with the 2023 Sydney Fringe Festival.

Around 200 people attended Marrickville HQ for Drag Storytime featuring Drag Queen Miss Danni who charmed everyone with her superb storytelling, but she also took it up a notch.

Thanks to her dance background, parents and children were instructed to take to the dance floor at various times, adding an extra layer of pizazz to the morning.

Rainbow Families EO Ashley Scott said he couldn’t have been happier with the event.

“We had an absolute ball with Miss Danni who took Storytime to a new level and had us up and dancing as well,” he said.

“What was particularly pleasing though was that as well as our loyal rainbow community attending, we also had plenty of new faces and allies join us from the Fringe Festival, making it a really inclusive and special event.”

“We’d like to thank volunteer of five years, Jolene Evans, for coordinating it, as well as ‘Dykes on Bikes Sydney‘ who volunteered by welcoming guests and providing security for us; thankfully not needed, and of course the team at FRINGE,” he said.

Rainbow Families next big event is Halloween Disco on Sunday, October 29 with DJ Kate Munro setting the mood with some great, ghoulish dance tracks.”

