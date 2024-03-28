Rainbow crossing in Auckland vandalised

World

A rainbow crossing on Auckland’s Karangahape Road, known as K Road, has been painted over in white paint. 

In a statement, Auckland City Central Area Commander inspector Grant Tetzlaff said a report of willful damage was reported to police around 3:20am on Thursday.

“We have no tolerance for reports of this nature, and when it appears to directly target a particular sector of our diverse community,” he said.

“A group of three people have poured paint on the rainbow crossing before leaving the area in a vehicle. The vehicle had the registration plates removed and the persons had their faces concealed.”

MP Chlöe Swarbrick wrote on X: “it’s sad and bizarre some people are spending their energy suppressing simple symbols of the visibility and pride of our – my – rainbow community”.

“You can’t paint over our existence. Love always wins,” she said.

Swarbrick added that she was in touch with the “relevant authorities” to have the rainbow crossing restored.

Rainbow crossings in Gisborne and Auckland vandalised

Rainbow Crossing painted over in Auckland
Rainbow Crossing painted over in Auckland- Image YouTube

The vandalism comes after protesters painted over another rainbow crossing in Gisborne on Monday night.

The Destiny Church-linked protest group in Gisborne actively protested a drag storytime event at the city’s library.

While the Gisborne drag storytime went ahead, a similar event in Hastings was cancelled due to security concerns.

A spokesperson for the Hastings District Council said the spread of disinformation had forced the cancellation.

 

