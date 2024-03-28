Rainbow crossing in Auckland vandalised

A rainbow crossing on Auckland’s Karangahape Road, known as K Road, has been painted over in white paint.

In a statement, Auckland City Central Area Commander inspector Grant Tetzlaff said a report of willful damage was reported to police around 3:20am on Thursday.

“We have no tolerance for reports of this nature, and when it appears to directly target a particular sector of our diverse community,” he said.

“A group of three people have poured paint on the rainbow crossing before leaving the area in a vehicle. The vehicle had the registration plates removed and the persons had their faces concealed.”