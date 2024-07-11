Rainbow Community Angels launch fab new wings at Queer Formal

Rainbow Community Angels spread queer joy at Minus18’s Queer Formal after the event was targeted online by hate groups.

800 queer and trans young Victorians made their way to the NGV Saturday for Minus18’s Queer Formal.

The event was targeted by hate groups, receiving increased online abuse and harassment. Minus18 went public last month about the increased threats they’d received.

At the event, 31 Rainbow Community Angels formed a joyful barrier at the entrance, shielding attendees from any potential in-person abuse.

“It filled our hearts with joy seeing the NGV bursting with such pure queer joy,” Adrian Murdoch, General Manager at Minus18 said.

“It’s so important for our youth to have these moments of affirmation, celebration, and connection.

“We have so much appreciation for the whole community who helped to ensure this event could take place.”

Angels came from around the state, with one driving four hours so young LGBTQIA+ people could enjoy their night.

New wings fly high with pride

Formed after Drag Story Time cancelations last year, the Rainbow Community Angels were inspired by ‘Matthews Angels’.

In 1999 they drowned out the hate from the Westboro Baptist Church during the trial of Matthew Shepherd’s killers.

Their wings had been made from items found at a hardware store draped in pride flags. But on Saturday they premiered newer, bigger versions.

These wings were designed by Angel Ed who started thinking about improved designs while completing Rainbow Angel Training.

With Angels coming together last week to work off Ed’s designs, the wings are now taller, creating a better shield to protect participants of events, plus they light up!

“I wanted to use my crafting and tinkering skills to create bigger, stronger, more comfy wings, and I was given the radical trust to do so,” Ed told us.

“I wanted the angels to have strong, comfy wings, durable, bright, colorful, and impactful.”

“These new wings are about 2m tall, and 3m across so they form a nice big shield.”

“They illuminate with fairy lights and are made from things that you should be able to find in any town with a hardware store.”

“Saturday was the first time I got to see all the wings together in action, and it was really special.”

“They formed such a huge shield, creating a rainbow wall that all the kids could wait behind, out of sight of the creeps and hecklers.”

“If they’re going to show up with hate, we’ll drown it out with community care, queer joy, and disco tunes.”

Photos by Chris Tynan

Support needed as Angels go regional

The Rainbow Community Angels have launched a GoFundMe to raise $6000 towards the cost of developing and delivering ten Angel wing kits for local regional and rural communities.

That includes designs, raw materials, and resources.

Attending over 25 events, they have trained over 150+ volunteers around Victoria in the past 13 months. There’s also a further 143 people on the training waitlist.

“Local councils, recreation centers, libraries, and youth services continue to report harassment from far-right extremists via social media and online. The hate and vilification is aimed at event organizers, performers and venues,” The GoFundMe page says.

“With local government elections coming up in Victoria in October, and the US election a few weeks later, the anti-trans, anti-LGBTIQA+ and anti-rainbow families movements will be loud and forceful.

“We need your help to ensure every Angel looks amazing in their brand-new t-shirts and fabulous wings when we attend events to shield and protect attendees, performers, and staff from hate!”

Donate to the GoFundMe here. Find out how you can be trained as a Rainbow Community Angel here.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, and community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m, and YouTube.