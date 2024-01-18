TAS

Rainbow Beaches BBQ Lunch brings queer joy to Ulverstone

Rainbow beach
Ulverstone, a seaside town in North West Tasmania was once known as “the most homophobic town in Australia”.

However, grassroots organisation North West Pride has been working tirelessly to elevate queer visibility across the region.

Launched in 2019 by LGBTQIA+ advocate and local Gary Wakefield, North West Pride hosts queer events and celebrations across North West Tasmania.

For Garry, launching North West Pride has been an empowering experience as he works to make his hometown safer for the queer community.

“It’s been really moving to see the progress we’ve made. 25 years ago you couldn’t be visibility gay,” he said.

“I personally feel so much safer being on the North West Coast than I did even three, four years ago.”

Rainbow Beaches BBQ

And to celebrate Summer, North West Pride, Lifesavers with Pride and Ulverstone Surf Life Saving Club are hosting a community pride event and a free Beach BBQ Lunch. Attendees are also encouraged to bring along salads to share and BYO drinks.

Lunch will be supplied while the lifesaver team patrol with PRIDE.

WHEN: Saturday, February 17 at 1PM
WHERE: Ulverstone Surf Life Saving Club

More information is available on North West Pride’s Facebook.

Sarah Davison

After working in print and radio, Sarah has joined the team at QNews to expand their coverage into South Australia. Sarah has a Bachelor's Degree in Psychology, and a Masters in Journalism, Media, and Communications. Get in touch: sarah@qnews.com.au

