Rainbow Beach with the famous Coloured Sands

Rainbow Beach, home of the famous coloured sands, is the perfect beach destination. With a stunning coastline, it also offers easy access to K’gari Fraser Island. The warm water allows year-round swimming and there’s an array of adventure experiences. And all only 2 ½ hours’ drive from Brisbane.

Located in the Gympie region, Rainbow Beach is also only 90 minutes from Sunshine Coast airport.

Additionally, with 300 days of sunshine a year and surrounded by nature, Rainbow Beach offers a wonderful mix of experiences and accommodation options in a quiet setting.

Rainbow Beach is the southern gateway to World Heritage-listed K’gari Fraser Island.

You can experience either a one day or multi-day tour to this natural gem.

The Coloured Sands

The Coloured Sands (Carlo Sandblow) inspired the name Rainbow Beach. This wonderful sand patch sits atop the cliffs. It offers stunning views of sunrise and sunset and also of Double Island Point, an aquatic playground accessed only by a 4WD along the beach.

The region has nature and wildlife as its hero. It’s within the Great Sandy Biosphere Reserve, an area recognised by UNESCO as a place where there is harmony between humans and nature. It is also part of the Great Sandy National Park and Great Sandy Marine Park. The coast and sand dunes are recognised internationally as of great natural biodiversity and importance.

Rainbow Beach: adventure destination

In addition to the natural attractions, Rainbow Beach is also fast becoming known as an adventure destination.

It offers a great mix of adventure experiences in a stunning location. You can ride horses on one of Australia’s best beaches. Alternatively, take them for a swim in the gentle surf, or kayak with dolphins and manta rays. Between May and October, add whales to the list as they pass by on their annual migration.

Learn to surf on Australia’s longest right-hand beach break at Double Island Point.

Learn to beach fish, or head underwater and dive with Grey Nurse Sharks and abundant marine life at one of Australia’s best dive sites – Wolf Rock.

There’s also the option of a short bush hike to the Tea Tree stained Lake Poona for a secluded dip deep in the Great Sandy National Park.

If you like taking to the air for a bird’s eye view of the coast, you can experience a scenic helicopter flight before watching the sunset from Carlo Sandblow. You can literally be on the go from sunrise to sunset in the great outdoors, or you can just lie by the pool at your resort.

Nearby, at Tin Can Bay, enjoy an up-close interaction with marine life. Hand feed dolphins in their natural environment every morning at Norman Point from 7.30 am.

Find out more about the attractions in the beautiful, scenic Gympie Region.

