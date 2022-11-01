Radcliffe said standing up for trans community was ‘really important’

Daniel Radcliffe has reiterated his support for the trans community.

In June 2020, Radcliffe published an open letter on The Trevor Project’s website in response to J.K Rowling’s anti-trans tweets.

Radcliffe had been a supporter of the organization- which runs the world’s largest suicide prevention hotline for LGBTQ+ youth-, since 2010.

“Trans women are women,” he stated.

“Any statement to the contrary erases the identity and dignity of transgender people and goes against all advice given by professional health care associations who have far more expertise on this subject matter than either [J.K.] or I.

“It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and nonbinary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm.”

‘I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way’

In a recent interview with IndieWire, Radcliffe reflected on the open letter and reiterated that Rowling does not speak for “everybody in the franchise”.

“The reason I was felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing ‘Potter,’ I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” Radcliffe told IndieWire.

“And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.