Racy queer thriller Birder is a gay nude beach nightmare

Nightmarish queer erotic thriller Birder is making its Australian debut at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival this week.

In the new film mysterious Kristian (Michael Emery) is a birdwatcher – a ‘birder’ – who ingratiates himself with the cohort of queer campers at gay nudist camp in New Hampshire.

Sex-positive retreat Lotus Lake, deep in the woods, offers queer people an escapist fantasy to feel free to free range, sexually. And they do, on screen.

But in the erotic thriller turned serial killing satire, it’s not the bears in the woods you need to worry about.

The mysterious Kristian knows just what to say and do to charm the other men at the lake. However, the longer he stays the more men end up naked and afraid as he ensnares them in his own dark fetish.

“Consent has never been more deadly,” the film’s tagline declares.

Birder premieres in Australia this week

Birder is making its Australian premiere this weekend at the Melbourne Queer Film Festival. The festival runs from November 9 to 19, 2023.

The flick is the narrative debut of director Nate Dushku, sibling of Eliza of Bring It On and Buffy fame.

“Queer horror is often lived. In Birder we dip our toes into the darkest truths,” Nate explained in a statement.

“The film is a sardonic and disturbing look at what a monster sees when they look in the mirror; an exploration of the consent dynamics of dom/sub space and a metaphor for the traumas the queer community endures at the hands of social entities lacking empathy.

“Birder brings us to the edge of the abyss as our protagonist’s odyssey takes him through a joyful sex-positive community.”

We can’t show you the NSFW trailer for Birder here, you’ll have to head over to YouTube to watch.

