Racy gay flick Lonesome is finally coming to Australian cinemas

Queer film festival favourite, Craig Boreham’s racy gay drama film Lonesome, will open in Australian cinemas next month.

The film follows Casey (played by Josh Lavery, above left), a country boy who flees a very tricky sex scandal in his small town.

He ends up in unfamiliar inner-city Sydney and, while looking for both connection and a place to sleep, tackles the big city’s hookup culture.

Casey eventually crosses paths with Tib (Daniel Gabriel), a city boy who uses meaningless encounters with men to keep his own past from catching up with him.

Together, both men find something they’ve been missing but neither of them know quite how to negotiate it.

Josh Lavery and Daniel Gabriel play the two lead characters. Gay rugby legend and actor Ian Roberts also appears in a supporting role.

Lonesome was filmed in Sydney and last year the queer film made the lineup of a number of Australian and international festivals.

Now the film is opening in select Australian cinemas on February 23.

Before then, New Farm Cinemas in Brisbane are hosting a Valentine’s Day preview screening on February 14 before the film opens on February 23.

And in Sydney, the film is also screening on February 17 as part of the 30th Mardi Gras Film Festival. Get tickets here.

Lonesome filmmakers ‘pushing back against Australian cinema’s conservatism’

Lonesome is Australian director Craig Boreham’s follow-up to his 2016 queer flick Teenage Kicks, which is streaming in Australia on Netflix.

Boreham said the new film’s cast members threw themselves into the unapologetically queer tale about loneliness, friendship, identity, and sex.

“It’s a very specific storyworld that we’re building,” he explained during filming.

“Our actors are throwing themselves into it with the kind of daring energy that the story deserves.”

Boreham is joined by longtime friend and collaborator Dean Francis, who directed gay Aussie film Drown. Francis is co-producer and cinematographer on Lonesome.

“Craig’s screenplay doesn’t hold back in telling a queer story explicitly and with emotional authenticity,” Francis said.

“Both Craig and I are accustomed to being slapped with an R18+ rating for our work.

“We’re both driven as filmmakers to push back against the conservatism of Australian cinema.”

