High voltage divadom at the ultimate tribute to Dame Shirley Bassey

Fans of high-voltage divadom are in for a treat as rising sensation Rachael Roberts brings her UK hit show to Australia. It’s called This is Me: An International Tribute to Shirley Bassey.

Roberts will sport the glamorous costumes, the honeyed Welsh speaking voice and of course, the fabulous powerhouse vocal that Dame Shirley is so famous for.

The tour kicks off in Perth this Friday (November 4) and will finish up in Brisbane with two shows at QPAC’s Concert Hall on November 20.

QNews.com.au spoke to Rachael to find out more. How she would describe Shirley Bassey to someone who didn’t know who she is?

“The ultimate performer. An absolute tour de force. I don’t know anybody else who’s been on the music scene for as long as she has, had as many albums and delivers a song in the way that she does. So the absolute ultimate performer,” Roberts said.

The show includes such signature Bassey hits as I Am What I Am, Diamonds Are Forever, Get This Party Started, and of course, the show-stopping Goldfinger.

In between numbers we get the story of Bassey’s life.

“We basically begin with her performance for the queen for the Golden Jubilee in London in front of Buckingham Palace in 2012,” Roberts explains.

“Then we take it right back to the beginning with the girl from Tiger Bay who started out in very, very poverty stricken circumstances with a single mother, and rose all the way through the years to being the icon, the legend.

“It’s full of humour and full of tragedy as well.

“She lost her daughter when her daughter was only about 24. And we do speak about that during the show. That was the other thing that links up with Australia. Australia is one of her favorite places to tour.

“Not long after her daughter had died she traveled to Australia to do a tour, went on stage and actually opened her mouth to sing Goldfinger. And nothing came out. The grief had finally hit. We definitely will be telling that story.”

Rachael’s admiration of Shirley Bassey started young.

“My mum and I left my dad. We moved in with my grandma and granddad. My grandma was a big Bassey fan,” she said.

“But also back in the late 70s, early 80s, Shirley Bassey had her own television show on the BBC. What really appealed to me was how elegantly she moved.

“Shirley, rather than dancing, used her body to tell the story. It’s like musical theater, but much better. I still think nobody told a story like Shirley.”

Perhaps part of Bassey’s enduring appeal is her freedom as a performer, her lack of inhibition?

“Uninhibited, that’s exactly what she is. She’s doesn’t care who knows what and who sees what she is, but that is the closest I’m ever gonna get to Shirley Bassey,” Rachael said.

“It’s when she’s on stage. Off stage she closes down, she’s completely private. And I think I admire that old fashioned Hollywood element to stars.”

‘I lay myself bare, they know that they’re comfortable to do the same’

Rachael Roberts’ take on Shirley Bassey has been especially embraced by LGBTQ+ communities.

“They usually make up 75% of the audience! Some of my best audiences have been in the LGBTQ+ venues because a lot of them have theatre spaces,” Roberts said.

“I did did a beautiful one a couple years ago in London, called the Above the Stag theatre, in Vauxhall in London. And it was sold out. We also did the Hippodrome in in the West End.

“And then we do the smaller drag bars as well. But there’s one called Eden in Birmingham where they had enough space for 1000 people on a Pride weekend.

“From the community – not just gay men, but gay women, too, and transwomen and transmen – I’ve had the most beautiful feedback.

“I think it’s simply because I’m not gay but I do have a number of friends who happen to be gay, and also one of my very, very best friends of twenty years as a transwoman.

“And I find the level where I connect with them is as a child. Although I don’t have their experience I have my own experience where I can draw empathy.

“Although I can’t feel what they feel, I can relate it to what I felt when I felt very different. I was very much a loner.

“On stage. I’m very comfortable. Offstage I’m quite shy, quite introverted. And I always felt different, because I felt like I lived in a different time than the one I felt comfortable in, the one I wanted to be in.

“And I stuttered a little bit as a child. I just was terribly introverted, and bullied terribly for the way I looked, the way I sounded, everything.

“The first gay man I ever met was was my friend Gareth, who ended up being a choreographer with the Northern Ballet. I just felt so I wasn’t being judged.

“I think that that is the exact same feeling my friends get from me that they’re not being judged. They could speak to me about anything and I don’t care, you know, and they have, too.

“Onstage, I think, because I lay myself bare, they know that they’re comfortable, to do the same. I encourage them to enjoy the show, and to feel everything that I’m putting out there and to relate it to their own experiences wherever they are.

“And I think that’s what Shirley had, I think that’s what her songs do. I think even if I wasn’t playing Shirley onstage, even when I’m being myself on stage, I think that’s that’s what I share in connection with with LGBTQ+ audiences.”

Rachael Roberts is performing This Is Me: An International Tribute to Shirley Bassey at QPAC on November 20. Tickets on sale now.

