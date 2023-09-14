R U OK? Mental Health Resources for LGBTQIA+ Australians

R U OK? Day is a national day of action when we remind Australians that every day is the day to ask, ‘are you OK?’ and start a meaningful conversation whenever they spot the signs that someone they care about might be struggling with life.

Although most lesbian, gay, bisexual, trans/transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ+) Australians live healthy and happy lives, research has shown that a disproportionate number experience poorer mental health outcomes and have higher risk of suicidal behaviours than their peers. These health outcomes are directly related to experiences of stigma, prejudice, discrimination and abuse on the basis of being LGBTQIA+.

According to a 2020 study by LGBTQIA+ Health Australia:

LGBTQIA+ youth are five times as likely to attempt suicide than their peers. 16 per cent of LGBTQIA+ youth have attempted suicide compared to 3.2 per cent of non-LGBTQIA+ youth in the same age bracket. 48.1 per cent of Transgender and gender diverse people aged 14 to 25 have attempted suicide in their lifetime. 77.6 per cent of bisexual people aged 18 and over reported having thoughts of suicide in their lifetime. 60 percent of people with an Intersex variation aged 16 and over have had thoughts of suicide.



Mental Health support for LGBTQIA+ Australians

We Need To Talk Podcast: A podcast about when and how to ask R U OK? for the rainbow communities. In each episode of We Need To Talk, experts and people like you share their stories – sometimes confronting but always inspiring you with helpful insights and tips so you can start a conversation that could change a life. We Need To Talk is available to listen HERE and also on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

QLife: QLife is available from 3pm until midnight every day. QLife provides anonymous and free LGBTQIA+ peer support and referral for people in Australia wanting to talk about sexuality, identity, gender, bodies, feelings or relationships. You can chat with a trained support person online or call 1800 184 527.

Lifeline: Call Lifeline 24/7 for crisis support and suicide prevention services. Text support is also available at 0477 13 11 14.

13 Yarn: 13 YARN is a 24/7 national crisis support line for Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people.

Beyond Blue: Call Beyond Blue 24/7 for advice, referral and support from a trained mental health professional.