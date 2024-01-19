QLD

Queerswich team to launch a new social event in Ipswich

Jules and Rach
Image: Supplied

The team behind Ipswich’s inaugural Queerswich pride event are creating a new monthly social get-together in the region.

Last June, Ipswich couple Jules and Rach founded Queerswich, a family-friendly fair day event which took over Tulmur Place in Ipswich’s CBD.

That event was a big success, and Jules and Rachel have confirmed it will be back in August.

But before then, the Ipswich couple want to bring the community together much more regularly.

They’re soon launching a monthly meetup event called Queerswich Social. The get-together will be on the fourth Saturday of each month between 2pm and 4pm at Banshees Bar and Artspace in Ipswich.

Queerswich Social is free and Jules and Rach are launching the very first one at the venue on Saturday, January 27.

“It’s an event for our Ipswich LGBTQIA+ community and our allies, where we can socialise, network, listen to some wonderful guest speakers and have a laugh,” they explain.

“There were so many members of the community who reached out to us post-Queerswich to find out how they could connect with other community members as well as queer-friendly businesses and services.”

Jules and Rach said they’ll invite guest speakers to each event, each with some important information for the LGBTQIA+ community to share.

The couple told QNews they were blown away by the support they received for the inaugural Queerswich event.

They’ve confirmed the annual Queerswich free family fun day will return to the Nicholas Street Precinct on August 3.

Visit the Queerswich website or follow the Facebook page to find out more about both events.

Read more: Meet Jules and Rach, the couple behind Ipswich’s Queerswich

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on FacebookTwitterInstagram and YouTube.

Jordan Hirst

Jordan Hirst is an experienced journalist and content creator with a career spanning over a decade at QNews. Since 2012, the Brisbane local has covered an enormous range of topics and subjects in-depth affecting the LGBTIQA+ community, both in Australia and overseas. Today, the Brisbane-based journalist covers everything from current affairs, politics and health to sport and entertainment.

QNews, Brisbane Gay, App, Gay App, LGBTI, LGBTI News, Gay Australia

No Comment

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Related Posts

queerswich
Queerswich 2023 kicks off 10 am tomorrow
Meet the couple launching the first pride event in Ipswich
The new Queerswich Pride Festival is in ipswich in June
Queerswich is the brand new pride celebration in Ipswich
the little guy pest control
Pride Business Network Brisbane member: The Little Guy
massage therapist sexual assault
Ipswich massage therapist accused of sexual assault
ipswich pride marching brisbane pride march fair day 2021 queensland lgbtiq
Newly-formed Ipswich Pride group marches for the first time