Queerswich team to launch a new social event in Ipswich

The team behind Ipswich’s inaugural Queerswich pride event are creating a new monthly social get-together in the region.

Last June, Ipswich couple Jules and Rach founded Queerswich, a family-friendly fair day event which took over Tulmur Place in Ipswich’s CBD.

That event was a big success, and Jules and Rachel have confirmed it will be back in August.

But before then, the Ipswich couple want to bring the community together much more regularly.

They’re soon launching a monthly meetup event called Queerswich Social. The get-together will be on the fourth Saturday of each month between 2pm and 4pm at Banshees Bar and Artspace in Ipswich.

Queerswich Social is free and Jules and Rach are launching the very first one at the venue on Saturday, January 27.

“It’s an event for our Ipswich LGBTQIA+ community and our allies, where we can socialise, network, listen to some wonderful guest speakers and have a laugh,” they explain.

“There were so many members of the community who reached out to us post-Queerswich to find out how they could connect with other community members as well as queer-friendly businesses and services.”

Jules and Rach said they’ll invite guest speakers to each event, each with some important information for the LGBTQIA+ community to share.

The couple told QNews they were blown away by the support they received for the inaugural Queerswich event.

They’ve confirmed the annual Queerswich free family fun day will return to the Nicholas Street Precinct on August 3.

Visit the Queerswich website or follow the Facebook page to find out more about both events.

