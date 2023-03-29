Queerswich is the brand new pride celebration in Ipswich

Save the date for Queerswich, a brand new pride event taking over Ipswich in south east Queensland this June.

On June 4, the Queerswich event will take over Tulmur Place, the outdoor community space in the newly refurbished Nicholas Street Precinct, in Ipswich’s CBD for the day of free LGBTQIA+ fun.

“We’re bringing Ipswich’s very first major pride festival to Tulmur Place in the heart of the ‘swich,” organisers Jules and Rachel explained.

“Tulmur Place in the Nicholas Street Precinct in the Ipswich CBD is where it’s all going to be happening. It’s time to celebrate Pride and raise queer visibility in our region.

“We have a massive day planned, with live entertainment including fabulous drag queens, music and kids’ entertainment as well as artisan and craft markets.

“Don’t forget the Paws for Pride Pet Parade. Who doesn’t love a little dog in a rainbow tutu?

“There’s an amazing queer art show where you can tell your story, thanks to our good mates over at Arts Connect Ipswich. It’s going to be absolutely spectacular.

“Everything in the rainbow is going to hit Ipswich on June 4. It’s going to be massive and we can’t wait to see everyone there.”

10,000 expected to join Queerswich fun

The Queerswich team say Ipswich has a growing LGBTQIA+ community. They’re expecting approximately 10,000 punters from across the city and region to come along and enjoy the day.

There’s also great opportunities for local businesses and organisations to get involved to support the event and the community.

The inaugural Queerswich event is at Tulmur Place in Ipswich on June 4, 2023. Visit the Queerswich website or Facebook page to stay up to date on the festival.

