Queerswich 2023 kicks off 10 am tomorrow

Ipswich throws the switch at 10 am tomorrow morning for a five-hour free family fun day celebrating inclusion, diversity and the LGBTQIA+ community. It’s Queerswich, Ipswich’s inaugural Pride event.

The entertainment kicked off early with someone hacking the Queerswich Facebook page and announcing the cancellation of the event. But that is just not going to happen. Queerswich organisers quickly reclaimed control of their page and corrected the messaging.

FREE ENTRY – FREE CAR PARKING

Queerswich takes place in Tulmur Place, Nicholas Street Precinct, Ipswich, in the heart of the city’s newly redeveloped CBD.

The live entertainment will feature fabulous drag queens, musicians and a DJ. Arts Connect Ipswich will present the Friends of Dorothy Art Showcase for the art lovers. Of course, there’s a dog show. There has to be a dog show. Paws for Pride Puppy Pageant at 10.45 am.

More Queerswich attractions

Don’t forget to check out the community stalls. Find out about the support available to you and other members of our communities. Queerswich features a showcase of LGBTQIA+ community support and service groups.

Plus there’s All the Colours of the Rainbow kids’ area including diversity story time, arts and crafts, games and free face painting.

Artisan and craft markets. Food trucks.

Jules and Rach from Queerswich told QNews this afternoon, “Everything in the rainbow is going to hit Ipswich tomorrow morning. It’s going to be massive and we can’t wait to see everyone there.

“Live entertainment including fabulous drag queens, music and kids’ entertainment as well as artisan and craft markets. Don’t forget the Paws for Pride Pet Parade. Who doesn’t love a little dog in a rainbow tutu? There’s an amazing queer art show where you can tell your story, thanks to our good mates over at Arts Connect Ipswich. It’s going to be absolutely spectacular.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.