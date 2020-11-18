Queers in Science celebrates LGBTQIA+ STEMM Day symposium

Today, Queers in Science holds its annual symposium for LGBTQIA+ people who work in the field of STEMM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Mathematics and Medicine). Queers in Science tweeted earlier today that LGBTQIA+ STEMM Day celebrates the wonderful work our queer community does to make the world a better place.

Queers in Science aims to showcase the contributions of LGBTQIA+ people to research in order to challenge the cis-heteronormative stereotype of STEMM.

Advertisements

Research indicates shows that queer people still struggle to be their authentic selves in their workplaces. In the US, one in three physicists report pressure to stay in the closet in order to further their careers.

STEMM already suffers from lower retention rates. However, queer students are more likely to withdraw from University than their heterosexual and cisgender classmates. That is additional to members of our communities being already less likely to follow an academic path because of prejudice and discrimination.

Queers in Science aims firstly to increase the visibility of LGBTQIA+ professionals in STEMM. They also wish to see better policies, management guidance, and career resources tailored to the needs of LGBTQIA+ employees.

But, there is good news.

According to Queers in Science, out LGBTQIA+ employees are 50% more likely to be innovative. They are also 35% more likely to work highly effectively in teams. Both innovation and effective teamwork are critical skills in research.

LGBTQIA+ STEMM Day

The UK’s Pride in STEM initiated the annual celebration. First held in July, they later moved the day to 18 November. That date honours the anniversary of gay activist Frank Kameny’s US Supreme Court fight against workplace discrimination. In 1957, the US Army dismissed Frank Kameny from his position as an astronomer because he was gay. Although unsuccessful, his was the first known US civil rights claim based on sexual orientation.

Check out below just a few of the amazing members of our communities who work in STEMM in Australia.

Professor Ben Burton

Want to hear about teaching supercomputers how to untangle knots? Join us on 18th Nov for our #LGBTQSTEMDay symposium to see mathematician, Prof. Ben Burton from @UQscience discussing his work! Register here: https://t.co/qjGClt2fZj pic.twitter.com/Nhk01H6EoZ — QueersInScience (@QueersInScience) November 16, 2020

Dr Prok Vasilyev

Dr Prok Vasilyev from @CurtinUni is using his expertise in analytical geochemistry and renewable energy storage solutions to help battle climate change. Tune in on 18th Nov for our #LGBTQSTEMDay symposium to find out more! Register here: https://t.co/qjGClsKEAJ pic.twitter.com/2EHV1wpmEw — QueersInScience (@QueersInScience) November 17, 2020

Professor Céline Bœhm

Join us 18th Nov for our #LGBTQSTEMDay symposium to hear from astroparticle physicist 🌌& dark matter detective 🕵️Prof Céline Bœhm @CelineBoehm1 from @sydney_physics @Sydney_Uni. Register now: https://t.co/qjGClt2fZj pic.twitter.com/oN7s4fynDm — QueersInScience (@QueersInScience) November 17, 2020

Professor Christopher Lawrence

Interested in Aboriginal health, wellbeing, and engagement in STEMM? A/Prof Christopher Lawrence from @UTSEngage is speaking at our #LGBTQSTEMDay symposium! Join us on 18th Nov to hear about his work by registering here: https://t.co/qjGClsKEAJ pic.twitter.com/uAU6tRw5lc — QueersInScience (@QueersInScience) November 16, 2020

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.