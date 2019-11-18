Queer Twitter is quaking after Harry Styles’ gay SNL sketch

Harry Styles appeared on Saturday Night Live last night and one scene had us wet and in stitches.

The former One Direction member sported an American accent during a skit where he played a gay social media intern for Sara Lee.

His character accidentally posted sexual content to attractive men on social media using the company’s account.

The mix up combined hilarity with awkwardness as Styles’ character tried to remain candid about the situation.

Styles was also asked why Sara Lee had commented on an image of Nick Jonas using the eggplant emoji.

“Why did Sara Lee comment on this picture of Nick Jonas saying, ‘Wreck me, daddy’?” he was asked.

Watch the skit below.

Sara Lee’s Instagram activity has been a little…-. #HarryOnSNL pic.twitter.com/jBjZ0vYbtC — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 17, 2019

Gay Twitter responds to gay Harry Styles

The sketch sent gay Twitter into a spiral, with hundreds of people tweeting about Harry’s appearance.

Check some of them out below.

Harry Styles on the phone to his manager like… pic.twitter.com/mzrB1ywRKU — Random J (@_RandomJ_) November 17, 2019

That Sara Lee gay Instagram sketch on SNL with Harry Styles was the gay representation we all deserve. #SNL — Benjamin Rauhala (@brauhala) November 17, 2019

Gaygaygaygay agenda — (@annahniram) November 17, 2019

harry styles saying coming down from a poppers high is gay rights — (@badgaIsariri) November 17, 2019

Please see to it that my cause of death be recorded as Harry Styles saying ‘railed to death, yeah’ on SNL. — Samuel Leighton-Dore (@SamLeightonDore) November 17, 2019

all the gays are swooning over harry styles rn — Claud (@claudmp3) November 18, 2019

Isn’t it refreshing to see a skit about a gay man that isn’t deprecating?

Well done Harry and the rest of SNL. This really is a Sign of the Times.

