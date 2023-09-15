Queer teen flick Aristotle and Dante to premiere in Brisbane

US queer coming-of-age film Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe will make its Australian premiere at the New Farm Queer Film Festival next week.

Based on the popular young adult novel of the same name by gay author Benjamin Alire Saenz, the boy-meets-boy tale follows two Mexican-American teenagers in El Paso, Texas in 1987.

Aristotle and Dante cross paths at a public swimming pool one summer. The pair form an instant bond that changes troubled Ari’s isolated life.

The free-spirited Dante introduces Ari to “music, poetry, and lessons about the sky.” Ari lets his guard down and “explores a new, unusual friendship and the difficult road to self-discovery,” the synopsis shares.

Aristotle and Dante screenwriter and director Aitch Alberto said she read the novel in one sitting almost ten years ago.

Crafting the film adaptation spanned a seven-year period that encompassed the trans filmmaker’s own gender transition journey.

“[The book] unlocked something in me that I won’t ever be able to explain. After reading the novel I was determined to tell this story at all costs,” she told GLAAD.

“I hope audiences are inspired to believe that magic is possible and lead with more empathy and compassion. But more importantly, to accept and love ourselves just as we are.

“This allows us to notice the love around us, and accept that love. It makes us capable of anything.”

The teen romance got rave reviews at the Toronto International Film Festival last year. It opened in US cinemas in the past few weeks. Fans of the novel have praised the quality of the film adaptation.

Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe will screen for the first time in Australia from next week (September 24) at New Farm Cinemas as part of the New Farm Queer Film Festival.

The 2023 New Farm Queer Film Festival has more than a dozen queer films on the lineup. They include Ben Whishaw drama Passages on opening night, lesbian drama Blue Jean and John Waters' outrageous restored classic Pink Flamingos.

Australian releases include the comedy film The Winner Takes It All and the coming-of-age series Single, Out.

