Queer students from Brisbane’s Rainbow Hub to march in multicultural LUMINOUS Parade

Brisbane’s Rainbow Hub is a social group offering international queer students in Brisbane a safe, happy space to celebrate identity and diversity without discrimination or judgement.

And next month, a contingent of the students are joining Brisbane’s LUMINOUS Lantern Parade for the first time.

More than 15,000 people are expected to take part in the 12th annual parade through the South Bank precinct on Friday, June 7.

The LUMINOUS Lantern Parade celebrates Queensland Week with a colourful tribute to the strength of the city’s diversity and multiculturalism.

The Brisbane event will feature more than 50 larger-than-life handcrafted lanterns, as well as hundreds of smaller lanterns held by marchers. A diverse concert of music and dance will close the parade at the Cultural Forecourt.

Louise Kane from Rainbow Hub told QN Magazine said the students were excited to be taking part in the parade for the first time.

“Queer international students come to Brisbane from every continent except Antarctica,” she said.

“Their home countries have varying attitudes to LGBTIQ people, ranging from tolerance through societal disapproval to judicial or extrajudicial threats to life and liberty.

“The Rainbow Hub is all about providing a welcoming and queer home away from home.

“For many of the students, it provides opportunities beyond anything available in their home country.”

More details of the LUMINOUS parade are available at the website here.

Find out more about the Rainbow Hub at their Facebook page here.

Rainbow Hub nominated at the 2019 Queens Ball Awards

The Rainbow Hub is nominated for Community Support Group of the Year at Brisbane Pride’s Queen’s Ball Awards this year.

The awards ceremony will be held on Satuday, June 15. Voting for the awards is open now at the Brisbane Pride website here.

QN Magazine featured the Rainbow Hub on the cover of issue #471 with a magnificent photo by Nickoly Oliveira of some of the gay male students.

We’re pleased to announce an upcoming cover of QN Magazine will feature the lesbian version of that photograph with four magnificent female students.

