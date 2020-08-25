Queer stars to join Wear It Purple Day livestream

Australian queer stars and allies will bring the annual Wear It Purple Day celebrations into homes across the country on Friday with a special one-off digital party.

Wear it Purple Day (August 28th) is an annual LGBTIQ+ awareness day to show support for Australian queer youth.

Each year, supporters wear purple to celebrate and support young people within the LGBTIQ+ community. In the past, schools, workplaces, community groups and more have all got involved.

However with COVID-19 restrictions and the pandemic taking a toll on young people, Minus18, Wear It Purple and Facebook Australia have joined forces to bring the messages of pride and visibility online with the digital Wear it Purple Pride Party.

On Friday (August 28), the livestream will be open to everyone on Minus18’s Facebook page from 7pm.

Australian artists Cub Sport, Montaigne, Electric Fields, Benjamin Trillado, and Nevo Zisin will all perform.

Courtney Act, Benjamin Law, Khanh Ong, Art Simone, Kira Puru, Alice Ivy, Darcy Vescio, Alan Tsibulya, The Merindas, AJ Clementine and others will also make special appearances.

Wear it Purple Day celebrating 10th anniversary in 2020

Wear It Purple Day falls on the last Friday of August each year. And this year, the organisation is celebrating its 10th anniversary.

Queer youth charity Minus18 has celebrated and supported young people with their events and advocacy for more than two decades.

On Friday, Minus18’s Adrian Murdoch wants everyone to wear it purple to show our youth they’re supported, celebrated and loved.

“Get your rainbow and purple out and join us for this timely celebration,” Murdoch said.

“[It] reminds us to connect with our community, be visible allies and celebrate diversity.”

