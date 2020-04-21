Queer stars to unite for two big virtual concerts this week

Two big virtual concerts hosted by GLAAD and the Stonewall Inn will bring together queer stars to raise money during the COVID-19 pandemic.



RuPaul’s Drag Race producers World of Wonder and The Stonewall Inn Gives Back charity will host Stonewall Gives Back! A Live-Streaming Concert for the LGBTQ+ Nightlife Community.

Advertisements

Drag Race judge Michelle Visage and YouTube personality Tyler Oakley will host, joined by a lineup of stars streaming from their homes.

Aussies Troye Sivan, Darren Hayes and Betty Who will join Cyndi Lauper, Alan Cumming, Allie X, Kim Petras, Rufus Wainwright, Todrick Hall, Nina West, Greyson Chance, John Cameron Mitchell, Kristin Chenoweth, Pabllo Vittar, Peppermint, and more.

For Australians, the concert will stream on the WOWPresents YouTube channel from 10am AEST this Friday (April 24).

The event will raise money for Stonewall’s fund providing emergency assistance to struggling LGBTQ nightlife professionals.

Producer Erich Bergen said he wants to create a space where people can come together through music.

“I think this pandemic has made it even more clear just how vulnerable some of our communities actually are,” he said.

“We are coming together to respond to this crisis in a collaborative way, through music, which is the great unifier.”

GLAAD to stream ‘Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone’

Then this weekend, GLAAD will host a COVID-19 benefit concert to raise money for LGBTIQ community centres during the pandemic.

The Together in Pride: You Are Not Alone event will feature a big lineup of queer stars and allies who will perform from home.

Adam Lambert, Melissa Etheridge, Kesha, Dan Levy, Billy Eichner, Matt Bomer, Lilly Singh, Bebe Rexha, Mj Rodriguez, Wilson Cruz, Kathy Griffin, Gigi Gorgeous, Michelle Visage, Sean Hayes, Sharon Stone, Tatiana Maslany and more will appear.

For Australians, the concert will stream on the GLAAD Youtube channel and Facebook page from 10am AEST next Monday (April 27).

GLAAD President Sarah Kate Ellis said some LGBTQ people are currently isolating in homes that aren’t affirming.

Advertisements

“GLAAD is bringing together the biggest LGBTQ stars and allies to send messages of love, support and acceptance,” Ellis said.

The concert will spotlight the LGBTIQ response to COVID-19 and raise funds to benefit US LGBTIQ community centres.

“So many LGBTQ people, especially our youth, depend on support from local community centres around the country,” Ellis said.

“During this time of financial distress, we must come together as a community to ensure all LGBTQ organisations can continue their life-saving work.”

Lady Gaga One World concert raises millions during COVID-19 pandemic

Lady Gaga and charity Global Citizen organised the One World: Together at Home last weekend, bringing together celebrities to honour frontline workers in the COVID-19 pandemic.

The eight-hour livestream raised $127 million, primarily from corporate donors from around the world. The money will support the World Health Organisation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Lady Gaga said after the concert, “Thank you with all of my heart for watching #TogetherAtHome.

“[Thank you for] sharing in a global moment of kindness with each other, and spreading positive and loving intentions.”

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.