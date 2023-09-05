Queer Screen Film Fest audience awards winners announced

The Audience Awards winners for the 10th Sydney Queer Screen Film Fest have been announced today.

Organisers say this year’s Queer Screen festival was a huge success with 37 films screening across 20 unique programs.

Audience members get to vote for their film favourites during the festival, whether they’re watching the films in person in the cinema or online on demand, and at the end of the festival, Queer Screen tally up the scores to find the winners.

Best Narrative Feature was won by the music camp mocumentary Theater Camp (USA 2023) while the runner up in that category was Lie With Me (France 2022).

Best Documentary Feature went to It’s Only Life After All (USA 2023) which is an intimate look into the lives of the members of the Indigo Girls. The runner up in the documentary category was regional women’s AFL doco Equal the Contest (Australia 2023).

The Audience Award for Best Episodic went to Triple Oh!, a comedy about the rivalry between two lesbian paramedics, while Sydney drag detective comedy Fanny Scat Investigates was the runner up (both Australia, 2023).

The Audience Award for Best Short Film was broken down into several categories, with Best Gay Short going to Jean Fell in Love (runner up, Too Rough), Best Sapphic Short going to King Max (runner up, Requiem), and Best Trans & Gender Diverse Short going to 100% USDA Certified Organic Homemade Tofu (runner up, I Am Leo).

Sydney audiences will next get their big queer film fix when the Mardi Gras Film Festival screens as part of the Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras in February and March next year.

