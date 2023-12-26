Queer recommended books to read this summer

The Brisbane-based community group Queer Readers share their recommended top books to read this summer.

Whether you are looking for a sweet summer romance or a sizzling page-turner, Queer Readers has you covered for the holiday period! Queer Readers is exactly what it says on the label; a group of LGBTQIA+ people who love queer books, love reading queer authors, and love talking about the books we’re reading.

Here are our top picks for your summer reading.

The Killing Code

This was a favourite at our November meeting, where the theme was ‘Mystery and Thrillers’.

The Killing Code is Australian author Ellie Marney’s WWII murder mystery love story.

Set in 1943 North America, this is an intriguing tale of secrets, class, race, and discovery by a group of young women code breakers in a historical manor house.

Think Bletchley Park. Think Nancy Drew. There are plenty of twists and the suspense is sure to keep you interested. Highly recommended for a relaxing summer read.

The Brink

In a similar but slightly darker vein, Holden Sheppard’s award-winning second novel The Brink tells the story of a group of teenagers.

They find themselves in a world of trouble when their ‘Schoolies-week’ party plans go terribly wrong.

Left isolated on a remote island with a murderer on the loose, this is an explosive page-turner that also touches on themes of friendship, self-acceptance, abuse, masculinity, and love.

If you like Lord Of The Flies, this one is for you!

Aristotle and Dante Dive Into the Waters of the World

Perhaps the most universally enjoyed book we’ve read in recent times is the astonishing follow-up to Benjamin Alire Sáenz’s first Aristotle And Dante novel.

The sequel continues with the same tenderness, wit and romance that saw us fall in love with the two boys in the first novel. The original book has now been made into a cinema adaptation.

Ten Steps to Nanette

Two books from this year that are definitely on our radar after rave reviews are Hannah Gadsby’s Ten Steps To Nanette.

The frank and moving memoir of Hannah’s struggles for self-acceptance, dealing with and coming through trauma, and finding love.

It’s beautifully written, and if you prefer audiobooks, you can hear Hannah telling their story in their own words.

Interested in joining Queer Readers?

This free, inclusive group meets at 6:30pm on the third Monday of each month at the New Farm library meeting room.

The group size is usually 10-15 people and ages range from early 20s to members in their 80s.

Everyone is welcome and all opinions about the books we read are valued: be prepared to discuss, laugh, critique, criticise, and generally revel in being with a like-minded crew.

For more information about Queer Readers visit their website or email qreaders@gmail.com

