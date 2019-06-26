Queer protestors invade Trump Tower lobby

LGBTIQ protestors and allies led by We Will Not Be Silent marched on Trump Tower in New York and occupied the lobby yesterday. Joined by activists from Rise and Resist , the protestors gathered to bring attention to violence against transgender and gender-nonconforming people.

The groups issued a press release ahead of the protest.

Hatred and violence against queer and trans people, white supremacy, misogyny, xenophobia, all hatred and bigotry spewed wantonly by Donald Trump and administered by his governing body will continue to lead to violence against and to the death of our people. We are going to Trump Tower to grieve the harm done but also to bring a clear message, in the names of all those lost from our beloved communities and in our own names, “WE WANT TO LIVE FREE. WE WILL FIGHT BACK.”

“Queer Power! Dyke Power! Two-Spirit Power! Love is Power!” Members of the Reclaim Pride Coalition are marching with today’s action in support of those we have lost. Remember their names. WE WILL NOT BE SILENT. #StonewallIsNow pic.twitter.com/VSdAd7WcIo — Reclaim Pride Coalition (@queermarch) June 25, 2019

‘In Their Name’

Inside the lobby, the protestors chanted slogans and the names of deceased LGBTIQ people.

Since Donald Trump’s inauguration hate crimes increased markedly in the US.

They increased by 226% in counties where he held rallies.

In Washington DC, they tripled.

On Tuesday, police in Kansas City, Missouri began an investigation into the death of a transgender woman.

Her death is the eleventh known likely murder of a trans woman in the US this year.

