Queer pop fans reveal their top 10 songs of 2024 so far

The team at Popchops has revealed which songs queer listeners are loving at the halfway point of 2024.

For the more fiscally minded, the start of July will mean sorting out their tax returns.

However, for the more poptastic among us, it’s time to get very different paperwork in order: our favourite tracks of the year so far.

Music lovers in the LGBTQIA+ community need more than one end-of-year Spotify Wrapped, they need pop queens ranked, and they need it now.

Lucky for us, the team at Popchops has been able to collate the most listened to songs from queer pop lovers so far.

Popchops is a DJ team that puts on parties across Australia with a very lively online community of almost 2,000 members.

This group is predominantly queer and each month Popchops’ own Brad Elias put together a monthly chart of their most loved tracks.

He explains that he started to chart to better represent what the community was listening to.

“I feel like the ARIA charts don’t accurately reflect the engaged pop music community who often do appreciate our Australian artists or the celebrated artists of pop music like Charli XCX, Kylie and Carly Rae Jepsen who no longer feel the same amount of love with the rise of Spotify,” he said.

The Top 10

To mark the halfway point of 2024, Brad collated the list of the top 10 most loved tracks by members of Popchops exclusively for QNews.

10. Taylor Swift ft Post Malone – Fortnight

Despite dominating the world with her Eras tour and the charts with her new album, Taylor didn’t quite have the same impact with Popchops listeners.

The song did go no.1 in Australia and the inclusion of Post Malone ensures there’s a token male artist in the list.

9. Charli XCX – 360

It’s quite telling that a song that only reached no.66 on the ARIA charts is so high among listeners of Popchops.

Quite clearly, her queer fans will support her as much as she supports them.

8. Beyonce – Texas Hold ‘Em

If you’ve opened Instagram at any point in 2024 you no doubt heard this song. Beyonce went country with this lead single and reached no.2 in Australia.

7. Dua Lipa – Illusion

Although it still charted well at no.21 in Australia, this is more notable for the music video.

Filmed at a famous Barcelona pool, it was the same location as Kylie’s clip for Slow and certainly took some inspiration from our pop princess.

6. Charli XCX – Von Dutch

There are a few things certain in life: death, taxes, and “the gays” loving Charli XCX.The longtime ally has always acknowledged this love, famously saying “Generally, the queer community just has, like, better taste.”

The song reached no.15 on the Australian Dance Chart.

5. Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

One of the biggest songs of the year was always going to appear on this list.

The track has been a global hit and reached no.1 in many countries including Australia.

4. Ariana Grande – we can’t be friends (wait for your love)

The second single from her album Eternal Sunshine was another commercial success.

Reaching no.2 in Australia, the song will remind many of Robyn’s Call Your Girlfriend and Dancing on My Own.

3. Dua Lipa – Houdini

Despite being released at the end of 2023, Popchops listeners are still listening to this in droves more than six months later.

It was a worldwide hit and reached no.7 on the ARIA charts.

2. Dua Lipa – Training Season

The British singer’s second single from her album Radical Optimism is a move away from her previous disco sound.

With ABBA influences, it reached no.12 on the Aussie charts.

1. Ariana Grande – yes, and?

The lead single from Ariana’s seventh album is the most popular song of the year so far with Popchops listeners.

The Max Martin-produced track has been likened to Madonna’s groundbreaking track Vogue. It reached no.2 on Australia’s ARIA charts.

Who just missed out?

The highest Australian on the list was Delta Goodrem who just missed the cut in 11th place. with Hearts on the Run.

Queer artist and rising star Chappell Roan finished 13th with Good Luck, Babe!

While our very own artists Sia and Kylie Minogue came in at no.18 with their single Dance Alone.

You can join in the fun and help influence their charts by joining the Popchops Facebook group.

