Queer podcasters want to give you the sex ed lessons you wish you had

ANDREW: Sex ed was never sexy. My Dad gave me ‘the talk’ about sexual health at 13 and left me with a book to fill in the gaps. It had hand-drawn illustrations and closed with the evils of homosexuality.

It’s still in print 35 years later, authored by the same ‘family’ GP. At 15, my Grade 10 teacher taught our class at school camp how to put a condom on a banana; a Cavendish, from memory. She was all lady fingers and couldn’t stop blushing.

What did I learn? That the illustrator had probably had way more fun drawing that I had viewing. And, how to put a condom on a banana, a skill I’ve never managed to transfer to a real, live cock. Surely sex-ed had improved over the years? Yes, and no!

Here To F*ck Spiders is a podcast about sexual health, education, and exploration, hosted by Hannah and Alysha.

These two queer Aussie gals qualified as occupational therapists but found no-one wanted to talk about honestly about sex and sexuality in everyday health settings.

So they sat down and did their own research; this is what they found…

Everything new is old again

HANNAH: I remember ranting to each other in frustration because of how little our university curriculum addressed sexual perspectives and the discomfort of our peers when discussing anything related to sexual health.

This led to deeper discussions about what we could do differently.

We quickly realised how this was a much broader issue when talking to other friends about how poor and misinformed their own experiences with sexual education through school had been.

We realised that everyone could benefit from more open, honest, and informed discussions about this and that a podcast was an approachable and accessible way for us to make that happen.

ALYSHA: When I was coming to terms with my own sexuality I realised a deep yearning to understand more about us existing as sexual beings.

I had to unlearn AND seek knowledge around many topics which were knew to me. But, therapy and formal education were expensive.

I found I often reached for YouTube channels or podcasts to learn through their insights and perspectives. This is where the idea of a podcast came from for me.

I wanted something that could be accessible to many people, no matter where they lived. And, that they shouldn’t need a clinical background to understand the content or find the information they were searching for.

What’s in a name?

ALYSHA: Here To F*ck Spiders ultimately arose from the ashes of both of us healing ourselves through burn out from work.

We had dreamed about it before this as one of our many passion projects, but that’s all it had ever gotten to be. When no-one wanted to talk about sex at work, we decided to take it one step further and have essential conversations.

‘I’m not here to f*ck spiders!’ is a uniquely Australian phrase. It means I’m not here to mess around, I’m here to get shit done.

On Here to F*ck Spiders we do mess around but we also get shit done. We wanted the podcast to be a safe space for people. Somewhere you could tune in for a laugh but also get some big sister advice.

It’s common to have pop culture podcasts about sex, but we wanted to be able to have discussions that also have some evidence and research behind them. Something you could trust.

Ironically, we both have a horrendous fear of spiders, but despite this, the name stuck. No spiders were harmed in the making of this podcast.

HANNAH: In the beginning we wanted a space to explore without the restrictions of university curriculums, specific workplace policies or the limiting attitudes of others.

Then, it became more about rewriting history and providing the sex education we wished we’d had. Beyond complementary condoms and vague, euphemistic conversations.

We didn’t want people to feel confused about whether a hymen was just like a freshness seal or if a banana could get you pregnant.

We wanted a space where we could have honest, uncensored conversations and tackle hard topics.

At the same time we also wanted to talk about all the fun, joyful aspects of sex that often get missed like, exploring queerness, masturbation, sex toys, kink and pleasure.

And, we both want to reach as many people as possible so that this information is accessible to all.

HANNAH: However, the greatest challenge doing this has been overcoming our fears.

We both had to get to a place where we were confident that we had something valuable to contribute and at the same time didn’t need to be perfect.

Learning how to take imperfect action—as opposed to nothing at all—has been a huge achievement for us both.

ALYSHA: But for us, occupational therapy remains a perfect standpoint.

It’s an allied health profession that considers ‘occupation’ as all activities that an individual may need or want to do. One occupation that many people love and enjoy engaging in is sex, either with themselves or others.

A person’s ability to understand who they are as a sexual being, as well as their sexual health, can impact many activities in their life.

Anyone who is questioning their sexuality and experiencing negative impacts on their mental health as a result, may find this affects their ability to show up for work, maintain friendships or engage in their usual hobbies.

Because an occupational therapist can support you in any area of your life that may be impacted by injury, illness or disability, either mental or physical, this should include helping with issues around sex and sexuality.

HANNAH: We have to be honest though: the other major challenge has been technical issues. Neither of us are very techie people.

We apologise upfront: in the first few episodes the sound quality was very poor. Stick with us!

When people started listening we were given immediate support: gifted an extra microphone and taught new skills in operating the software. We have come a long way on that score and will continue to improve with every episode we do.

Learning and unlearning sex ed

HANNAH: Despite this, the benefits outweigh the negatives. I think the most interesting thing for me was during our prep for the podcast.

We started to have more discussions with our friends and family about their experiences learning about sex, sexual health, and sexuality.

Hearing stories from the people that we love that were simultaneously horrifying and hilarious was a heart-warming experience.

I think that is what really gave me the inspiration and the drive to pursue this beyond just an idea we had dreamed about.

ALYSHA: For me it’s that too. But, it’s also given me a chance to learn about the origins of consent and how we approach access to sexual education today.

Also, why it remains so taboo, and the importance of reducing stigma around this education.

Sex ed Resources

Podcasts:

Exactly with Florence Given is a modern day guide to feminism. Her first season explores sex, feminism, social media, body image and relationships with incredibly interesting guests featured in each episode.

This Podcast Will Kill You is a wide-ranging health podcast. Episode 57 Herpes: Stop the STIgma explores all things Herpes Simplex Virus (HSV), understanding the virus and where the stigma originated. It argues that the most damaging part of having herpes is the stigma, not the symptoms.

Doing It! with Hannah Witton. Hannah Witton is a sex educator who originally created sex education content on YouTube however, her podcast explores all things sex and our bodies with a varying range of guests providing a plethora of resources in each episode.

Websites:

Omgyes.com This website provides educational information and ‘how to’ guides informed by research, regarding sexual pleasure for people who own vulvas and those who may be sexually intimate with vulva owners. There is a one-off subscription fee to access each level of content.

Books:

The Sex Ed You Never Had by Chantelle Otton (an award winning sexologist) is a thorough shame-free guide to understanding sex and our bodies.

Untamed by Glennon Doyle is a memoir that explores how one woman learns that being an incredible mother comes from learning how to live fully whilst navigating a range of issues including her sexuality, body image and disordered eating.

You Can’t Ask That is a documentary series which focuses on a different marginalised or stigmatised people in Australia. Each episode is a collection of interviews with a cross-section of people that represent the chosen demographic and tackles common myths, misconceptions and stigmas that may be held by the public about these people.

The series is available via ABC iView; we recommend the following episodes: Transgender, Polyamory, Sex Workers, Children of Same-Sex Parents, S&M, Survivors of Sexual Assault, Swingers, Drag, Intersex, Nudists, people with HIV

Instagram:

@mattxiv

Matt Bernstein he/they, queer advocacy. Matt can be found on Instagram and is well known for sporting incredible nail art and crafting punchy slogans, using make up to advocate and address political issues relating to queer topics.

@getpapped

Katie Norbury has created a GP directory Australia wide for people to find doctors who have been recommended as giving safe care for people with cervixes for cervical screens.

@comfortableinmyskin

Ellie is a vulva photographer, her aim is to provide awareness around all the diversity that exists in our bodies in the hopes of reducing the amount of people turning to getting labiaplasty surgeries. She is also a herpes advocate and has created many herpes support groups for people on Instagram, you can DM her to join.

@the.vulva.gallery

The Vulva Gallery is an illustrated book about vulvas, with vulva portraits, stories and facts which aims to celebrate body and vulva diversity. The Vulva Gallery has recently expanded and started a new project called The Body Diversity Gallery, which you can follow @thebodydiversitygallery.

@whatsmybodydoing – Eva Bloom provides Sex Ed for late bloomers on her Instagram using queer feminist science to help you create your dream sex life.

Tiktok:

@frymykill

Emma creates short but insightful videos about the trans and neurodiverse experience from a lived perspective.

@popnolly

Pop ’n’ Olly provide educational resources to help teach our young people about LGBTQIA+ topics, they also have a range of resources on their website and have books available too.

@decolonizinglove

Millie and Nick are a polyamorous couple who offer educational content and mentorship about polyamory and the ways in which colonisation has affected our cultural perspectives on relationships.

@thejeffreymarsh

Jeffrey is an author, coach and content creator who focuses on topics such as self-acceptance and rights/advocacy for non-binary people.

