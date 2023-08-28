Queer party pros Sundaylicious to host first Brisbane event

Long-running queer party Sundaylicious is coming to Brisbane for the first time.

Now in its 15th year, the regular Sundaylicious dance parties are one of Melbourne’s longest-running queer events.

The team are dedicated to creating safe, fun and supportive spaces where everyone can catch up with mates, meet fabulous new people, let loose, and dance the night away.

Earlier this year, the team threw a big Sundaylicious party in Sydney to coincide with the WorldPride celebrations.

And in September, it’s Brisbane’s turn. The team are throwing their first event in Queensland at The Wickham in Fortitude Valley.

On Sunday, September 24, the recently-renovated Wickham Street venue will immerse punters in the immaculate Sundaylicious vibes as the team bring their trademark experience to the city.

Your party hosts will shake and stir the first drinks at 3 pm, before a night of DJs and entertainment.

If you are looking for a fun and friendly queer dance party, Sundaylicious is the place to be.

Sundaylicious Brisbane kicks off at The Wickham on September 24. Tickets are on sale now via Oztix. For more details about Sundaylicious events, visit the website.

