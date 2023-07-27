Queer icon Sinéad O’Connor dies aged 56

Irish singer, activist and queer icon Sinéad O’Connor has died at the age of 56.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Sinéad. Her family and friends are devastated and have requested privacy at this very difficult time,” the singer’s family said in a statement.

O’Connor was best known for her 1990 single Nothing Compares 2 U, which shot to number one worldwide upon release.

At the height of her success in the 90s, O’Connor was a polarizing figure who was known for her outspoken views on religion, sex, feminism and war.

In 1992, she made headlines for ripping up a photo of Pope John Paul II during a television appearance on Saturday Night Live.

IN OTHER NEWS: 1993: Earring Magic Ken – aka – Gay Ken

While the stunt was widely condemned at the time, it was a protest of the Catholic Church’s inaction surrounding allegations of sexual abuse.

When asked whether the protest had defined her career, she said: “Yes, in a beautiful f**king way”.

“There was no doubt about who this b***h is. There was no more mistaking this woman for a pop star,” she continued.

“People say, ‘Oh, you f**ked up your career’ but they’re talking about the career they had in mind for me.”

Sinéad O’Connor’s queer identity

O’Connor came out as a lesbian in Curve Magazine in 2000, saying “I’m a dyke”.

She appeared on the magazine’s cover, next to the words “Sinead Comes Out,” telling readers:

“I’m a lesbian… although I haven’t been very open about that and throughout most of my life I’ve gone out with blokes because I haven’t necessarily been terribly comfortable about being a lesbian. But I actually am a lesbian… I don’t think I necessarily paved the way for anyone, but other people paved the way for me.”

However, speaking to Entertainment Weekly about her sexuality in 2005, she defined herself as more fluid.

“I’m three-quarters heterosexual, a quarter gay. I lean a bit more towards the hairy blokes,” she said.

If you fall in love with someone, you fall in love with someone, and I don’t think it would matter what they were,” she told PrideSource in 2014.

“I don’t believe in labels of any kind, put it that way. If I fall in love with someone, I wouldn’t give a shit if they were a man or a woman.

Sinead was married to four different men in her life and had four children. In her 2021 memoir, Rememberings, she described herself as asexual.

O’Connor is survived by three of her children. Her son Shane O’Connor died by suicide in 2022.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.