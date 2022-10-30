Queer icon Peaches revisiting ‘The Teaches of Peaches’ on Aussie tour

Electroclash artist and queer icon Peaches has announced the highly-anticipated Australian leg of her world tour, celebrating the 20th anniversary of The Teaches Of Peaches.

The Teaches Of Peaches first arrived in 2000, and on the new tour Peaches will perform the album in full.

The record featured some of Peaches’ most iconic songs, including her signature song F__k The Pain Away, as well as Lovertits, Set It Off and Rock Show.

The string of Australian shows, her first in five years, will kick off on February 16 at Beach Hotel in Byron Bay.

Then she’ll come to Brisbane Powerhouse the following evening (February 17).

After that, Peaches will go to New Zealand for shows at Auckland’s Powerstation and Meow in Wellington, before travelling to Hobart for next year’s Mona Foma festival on February 24.

Peaches will then perform at Perth Festival on February 26, before a show at The Gov in Adelaide on March 1.

She’ll play two shows in Sydney – a DJ set at Sydney Town Hall for Sydney WorldPride 2023 on March 3, and a headline gig at City Recital Hall the following night (March 4).

The Teaches of Peaches tour will conclude on March 8 at the Northcote Theatre in Melbourne.

“So incredibly happy to announce the continuation of The Teaches Of Peaches anniversary tour into 2023,” Peaches said.

“I can’t wait to celebrate, with you all, 20 years on and reimagine the power that is The Teaches of Peaches album live across Australia and New Zealand.

“We’re ready for you down under! Show us your map of Tassie cuz I’m about to give you everything I’ve got! It’s been a while! Let’s set it off!”

Tickets to some of the Australian dates, including her Brisbane Powerhouse show, are on sale now.

For the latest lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, intersex and queer (LGBTIQ) news in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.