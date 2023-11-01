Queer footy fans blast World Cup host pick Saudi Arabia

Saudi Arabia is set to host the men’s FIFA World Cup in 2034 after Australia declined to bid, leaving LGBTQIA+ footy fans and human rights groups horrified.

FIFA announced on Tuesday it had received a single bid – from the Saudi Football Federation – to host the tournament. Football Australia said it had “explored the opportunity” of a bid but decided against it.

This left Saudi Arabia the only bidder — to the horror of LGBTQIA+ footy fans as well as human rights activists.

Gay death penalty in Saudi Arabia

Homosexuality is illegal in Saudi Arabia and the Middle East Kingdom known is openly hostile to queer people.

The death penalty remains on the books for same-sex activity. Dress code laws banning crossdressing make it illegal to be transgender.

Saudi Arabia also has an “appalling” human rights record generally, Amnesty International reports, including executions, abuse of activists, no freedom of speech and widespread discrimiantion against women and migrants.

“FIFA must now make clear how it expects hosts to comply with its human rights policies,” Amnesty’s Steve Cockburn said.

“It must also be prepared to halt the bidding process if serious human rights risks are not credibly addressed.

“The best chance for FIFA to obtain binding guarantees to protect workers’ rights, ensure freedom of expression and prevent discrimination linked to the World Cup is during the host selection process – not after the hosts have been confirmed and tournament preparation has begun.”

Amnesty International said the human rights commitments must be agreed before the final decision is made.

Some LGBTQIA+ fan groups of soccer clubs also reacted with outrage. Editor of news website OutSports Jon Holmes tweeted, “Eleven years to go til the Saudi World Cup.

“Eleven years of trying to talk constructively about global warming, human rights abuses, capital punishment, migrant workers and the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ people, and then to be told by the people with influence to focus on the football’.”

Today, we enter the next chapter of Saudi football: intending to bid to host the 2034 FIFA World Cup™ 🏆 Our bid is inspired by Saudi Arabia’s transformation journey, the passion of our fans, and a commitment to deliver an amazing tournament.#Saudi2034

Learn more ➡… pic.twitter.com/zmpNt86Ksl — الاتحاد السعودي لكرة القدم (@saudiFF) October 4, 2023

11 years to go til the Saudi World Cup. 11 years of trying to talk constructively about global warming, human rights abuses, capital punishment, migrant workers and the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ people, and then to be told by the people with influence to “focus on the football”. — Jon Holmes (@jonboy79) October 31, 2023

2018 World Cup: Russia

Illegal to say same-sex relationships are normal. 2022 World Cup: Qatar

Same-sex activity is punishable by jail. 2034 World Cup: Saudi Arabia

Same-sex activities can be punishable by death. Good to see football moving in the right direction, eh. — Jack Murley (@jack_murley) October 31, 2023

FIFA blasted for ‘sham’ human rights commitment

Before this week’s deadline, Human Rights Watch argued FIFA was failing to apply its own rules to Saudi Arabia’s bid.

Human Rights Watch spokesperson Minky Worden said even considering Saudi Arabia as host given “its appalling human rights record and closed door to any monitoring exposes FIFA’s commitments to human rights as a sham.”

Saudi Arabia has until July 2024 to submit its full bid for the FIFA World Cup in 2034.

In response to the backlash, FIFA pledged to assess the bid for “event vision and key metrics, infrastructure, services, commercial, and sustainability and human rights.”

Last year’s World Cup was in Qatar, a country that also outlaws homosexuality. Qatar was slammed for its own poor human rights record in the leadup to the tournament.

Earlier this year, Australia and New Zealand co-hosted the Women’s World Cup. The “gayest ever” tournament boasted a new record number of openly queer players on the field.

