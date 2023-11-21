Screen

Queer favourite Heartbreak High won an International Emmy

Netflix’s Australian teen drama series Heartbreak High has won an International Emmy award.

The rebooted Aussie series, which follows a group of teenage students at the fictional Australian school Hartley High, launched on the streaming service last year.

The show was an immediate, massive hit in Australia and overseas where it made it into the Netflix top 10 in 43 countries.

The prestigious International Emmys, handed out in New York on Monday night (US time), honour the best of the best TV from around the world.

Heartbreak High won the International Emmy for Best Kids: Live-Action at the ceremony.

Cast members Ayesha Madon, James Majoos and Chloe Hayden celebrated the show’s big win on Instagram.

 

Heartbreak High season two returning in 2024

From the jump, Heartbreak High was chock-full of queer representation.

Early in the series, Amerie (Ayesha A. Madon) is shunned by her classmates for exposing all their hookups. Amerie also falls out with best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek).

She befriends Quinni (Chloé Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos), who is non-binary and falls for a male classmate later in the series.

Amerie herself is into bisexual hunk Dusty (Joshua Heuston).

Meanwhile, Missy (Sherry-Lee Watson) and Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran) are in a complicated same-sex relationship.

Netflix renewed Heartbreak High for a second season just a month after its debut last year.

The new episodes filmed in Sydney earlier this year and are currently in post-production.

Netflix has confirmed the show’s second season will arrive in 2024.

