Queer favourite Heartbreak High gets second season on Netflix

Netflix’s reboot of Australian teen drama Heartbreak High has been renewed for a second season just a month after arriving on the streaming service.

The series, which follows the group of teen students at fictional Aussie school Hartley High, launched on Netflix in September.

Not only is the show a massive hit here, where it’s still sitting at number two on the Netflix charts, it’s reached the top 10 list of Netflix shows in 43 countries.

Early in the series, a group of characters are put into a sex education class after a graffiti ‘sex map’ is discovered at the school linking them together based on their hookup history.

Amerie (Ayesha A. Madon) is shunned by her classmates for creating the map and also falls out with best friend Harper (Asher Yasbincek).

She befriends Quinni (Chloé Hayden) and Darren (James Majoos), who’s non-binary and falls for a male classmate later in the series.

Amerie herself is into bisexual hunk Dusty (Joshua Heuston). Meanwhile, Missy (Sherry-Lee Watson) and Sasha (Gemma Chua-Tran) are two lesbians in a complicated relationship.

The Netflix drama’s cast of characters is one of the most diverse ever assembled, and the first season sees them deal with sexuality, gender identity, consent, mental health, neurodiversity and police brutality against First Nations people.

Production on the new season of Heartbreak High will begin in Sydney soon.

The original Heartbreak High aired in Australia between 1994-1996 on Network Ten and between 1997-1999 on ABC Australia and also reached numerous other countries.

