Queer fave Everything Everywhere All At Once sweeps Oscars

The very wild and very queer sci-fi adventure Everything Everywhere All at Once has won Best Picture in a beautiful sweep of the 2023 Oscars.

The film scored 11 nominations, and won seven including some major categories at the 95th Academy Awards ceremony today.

Lead actor Michelle Yeoh won Best Actress for her work in the film, beating Aussie Cate Blanchett for her lesbian role in Tar.

Michelle has reportedly made history as the first Asian winner in the category.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is the beacon of hope and possibilities,” Michelle said.

“This is proof that dream big and dreams do come true… And ladies don’t let anybody tell you you are ever past your prime.”

Michelle Yeoh accepts her #Oscar for Best Actress: “For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities. This is proof that dreams do come true.” https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/pQN8nHDhCx — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

The film’s two directors Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert – known as the Daniels – also won for best original screenplay and best director.

In his speech, Daniel Scheinert paid to his own parents for not suppressing his creativity, including allowing permitting “dressing in drag as a kid”, which he declared “a threat to nobody,” in reference to the rising tide of hateful anti-drag legislation in the US.

EEAAO star Ke Huy Quan also gave an emotional speech after winning best supporting actor at the Oscars.

The Vietnamese actor said, “They say stories like this only happen in the movies – I cannot believe it is happening to me. This is the American dream.

“My journey started on a boat, I spent a year in a refugee camp, and somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood’s biggest stage.

“Thank you so much for welcoming me back.”

“Mom, I just won an Oscar!” Ke Huy Quan sobs as he accepts the #Oscar for Best Supporting Actor. https://t.co/ndiKiHfmID pic.twitter.com/92QIp3PRmS — Variety (@Variety) March 13, 2023

Jamie Lee Curtis also picked up her first Oscar for best supporting actress in the film.

“I know it looks like I’m standing up here by myself, but I’m not, I am hundreds of people,” she said, acknowledging the big team on the A24 film.

“The entire group of artists who made this movie – we just won an Oscar.”

The Halloween star also thanked “all of the people who have supported the genre movies I’ve made all these years, the hundreds and thousands of people – we just won an Oscar, together!”

Everything Everywhere All At Once tells family story

The frenetic adventure follows mum Evelyn, played by Michelle Yeoh, as she’s pulled through multiple universes as different iterations of herself.

But at the core of Everything Everywhere All At Once is a poignant family drama centred on Evelyn’s strained relationships with her husband (Ke Huy Quan) and rebellious lesbian daughter Joy (Stephanie Hsu, above).

Joy is a lesbian and wants to introduce her girlfriend to her grandfather at a family party.

But Evelyn resists acknowledging her daughter’s sexuality, devastating Joy.

Brendan Fraser wins Oscar for The Whale

Meanwhile at the Oscars, an emotional Brendan Fraser also won the Best Actor award for his role in The Whale.

The actor plays a morbidly obese gay man desperate to reconcile with his daughter in the harrowing Darren Aronofsky drama.

The Whale also won best make-up and hairstyling at the Oscars.

