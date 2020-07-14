BreakingCelebrities

Queer fans pay tribute to Glee star Naya Rivera, dead at 33

naya rivera glee star
Photo: Instagram

Police have sadly confirmed the death of actress and singer Naya Rivera, who drowned last week during a boating trip in California with her young son.

Rivera went missing on Wednesday (July 8) after going boating with her four-year-old son at Lake Piru in California. He was found alone and asleep on the boat.

On Monday (US time), police confirmed divers had found the 33-year-old’s body after a days-long search.

Police said they were confident the body was Rivera’s based on “the location, physical characteristics, clothing, and the physical condition of the body.” They added there was no indication of foul play or that she took her own life.

Naya Rivera’s signature role was lesbian cheerleader-turned-singer Santana Lopez on Glee.

Co-star Jane Lynch wrote on Twitter, “Rest sweet, Naya. What a force you were. Love and peace to your family.”

In an Instagram tribute, Glee actor Chris Colfer wrote, “Her brilliance and humor were unmatched. Her beauty and talent were otherworldly.”

Queer fans mourn death of Naya Rivera

Naya Rivera won the hearts of many LGBTIQ fans with her Glee role and the character’s coming out journey.

Over the past week, many people took to social media to honour Rivera and share the importance of her character to them.

“As a closeted queer kid, Santana is the only representation I remember having,” one wrote.

“Naya Rivera was so so important to me. I know I’m not alone, and I hope she knew how many people felt this way.”

