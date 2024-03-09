Queer Eye’s Tan France denies mean-girl tactics

Queer Eye’s Tan France took to Instagram Friday to deny he connived to get rid of Bobby Berk from the show to make room for his friend Jeremiah Brent.

Queer Eye design expert Bobby Berk announced his departure from the show in November 2023. At the time, it seemed Bobby Berk left on his own terms.

But a Rolling Stone report last week claimed that the fashion guru connived with Queer Eye food and drink expert Antoni Porowski to replace Bobby Berk with Jeremiah Brent.

Tan denied the rumour in an Instagram post he described as “from the horse’s mouth.”

“My former colleague getting fired had nothing to do with me trying to get my friend hired.

“Netflix and the production companies did a full-on casting. I didn’t put my friend up for the job. They ended up getting it because they were the best person for the job.

“I think they are going to be incredible on the show.

“Am I so happy that they have the job?

“[Yes] I really am

“I didn’t get them hired by getting rid of somebody else,”

“From the horse’s mouth, I’m telling you that that’s not at all how it went down, and that’s all I’ll say on the matter.”

