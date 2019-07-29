Queer Eye’s Jonathan Van Ness announces Australian tour

Can you believe? Queer Eye grooming guru Jonathan Van Ness is bringing his live comedy show to Australian shores.

The show Jonathan Van Ness: Road To Beijing revolves around his “lifelong quest” to become a figure skating prodigy in time for the Beijing Winter Olympics in 2022.

Jonathan will kick off the tour at the Brisbane Convention and Exhibition Centre on February 20. Then, he’ll take the show to Adelaide, Melbourne, Perth and Sydney.

Given that’s it’s a figure-skating themed show by Jonathan Van Ness, the show promises to be full of “cirque-du-so-gay-realness”.

“You’re going to get to see a much more full comedic onion of my personality; some cirque du so gay, some on ice moments, some yoga moments,” he told PEOPLE.

“I realized that standup is something I’m really passionate about. My brain waves function differently onstage.

“I’m at my funniest onstage, and I’m connected to another part of me. It’s really thrilling for me and hopefully it will be for you too!”

It’s been a busy year for JVN.

The star divides his time between filming Netflix’s Queer Eye, and his popular podcast Getting Curious. He recently wrapped up his Emmy-nominated Game of Thrones recap series Gay of Thrones.

Jonathan is also writing his memoir, titled Over The Top. JVN shared on Instagram yesterday writing the book had been “the most vulnerable and scary process” but he had put the final touches on the book and sent it to the printers.

It is due for release on September 24.

See Jonathan Van Ness’ Australian tour dates below:

20 February – Great Hall, Brisbane

21 February – AEC Theatre, Adelaide

22 February – Plenary, Melbourne

25 February – Riverside Theatre, Perth

28 February – First State Super Theatre, Sydney