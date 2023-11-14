Queer Eye’s Bobby Berk announces he’s leaving the show

Queer Eye co-host Bobby Berk has announced that the upcoming season of the Netflix show will be his last.

It was all the way back in 2018 that Bobby debuted the Netflix show’s design expert, as part of the Fab Five with Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo Brown and Tan France.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce that season eight will be my final season on Queer Eye,” Bobby wrote.

“It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one.”

Berk posted the announcement on his social media accounts.

Queer Eye also confirmed the news and shared the eighth season will arrive on Netflix on January 24 next year. This will be Bobby’s final season.

“After six incredible years of life-changing transformations, season 8 will be Bobby Berk’s last with the Fab Five,” a statement read.

“We appreciate the heart and dedication he has brought to Queer Eye and wish him the very best.”

Netflix renews Queer Eye for season nine

In the comments of Bobby’s post, Karamo and Antoni weighed in on Bobby’s big news.

“Bobby we are #ForeverTheFab5 no matter what. I’m about to be at Netflix’s door & emails telling them you can’t leave! Who is coming with me?” Karamo wrote.

“Foreverthefab5 indeed, and don’t forget it,” Antoni added.

Bobby told his followers they will “be seeing more of me very soon”.

“Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not,” Bobby wrote.

Netflix has also confirmed Queer Eye will be back for season nine.

It’s too early for talk on how the show will deal with the cast member’s departure, but it just won’t be the same without you Bobby!

