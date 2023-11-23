Celebrities

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski splits from fiancé Kevin Harrington

Queer Eye’s Antoni Porowski has split from fiancé and partner of four years Kevin Harrington.

“After many conversations and reflection during the wedding planning process, Antoni and Kevin have amicably decided to part ways,” a representative for Porowski told PEOPLE.

“While they still have a lot of respect for each other, as they talked more about the future, they realized they were on different paths.”

“They both remain focused on work, and are surrounding themselves with friends during this time,” the representative added.

The couple announced their engagement on Instagram last year.

Antoni Porowski says relationship ‘escalated quickly’

Porowski and Harrington’s relationship had reportedly moved quickly amongst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Harrington was visiting Porowski in Austin, Texas as he filmed Queer Eye and stayed there during the pandemic.

“It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog,” Porowski told People in 2022.

“We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog.

“It escalated quickly. But I don’t have any complaints.”

Porowski will be back on our screens when season 8 of Queer Eye premieres in January, 2024. The series will also mark interior designer Bobby Berk’s last season as part of the fab five.

Berk recently announced his departure from the series.

