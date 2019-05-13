‘Queer Eye’ star Karamo Brown is releasing a children’s book with his son

Queer Eye star Karamo Brown is releasing an uplifting children’s book which he wrote with his 22-year old son Jason.

Brown took to his Instagram to share the news about the book, titled ‘I Am Perfectly Designed’, writing, “So excited to announce that I wrote a picture book with my son, Jason to empower everyone to love who they are, exactly as they are! Remember you are perfectly designed too!”

Speaking to Out magazine about the collaboration, which be released in November, Brown explained, “When I became a father, I was really trying to instill in him the confidence that he can be whatever he is, no matter what people told him.

“People would make him feel like he wasn’t good enough. I tried to consistently instill that he was.

“And as he’s grown up now and turned into one of the most exceptional people I know, I decided that there should be a way of passing on this sort of lesson that I gave to him in a new way.

“We decided to do a book together – a children’s book that could be utilised for parents, for kids, and for anyone really who just needs that boost in confidence that they are enough and that they are perfectly designed.”

How Karamo became a dad

Brown opened up about his unexpected path to parenthood in his memoir earlier this year, revealing he first learned of Jason, then 10-years-old, in 2006 via a letter in the mail.

“On the front page was ‘Texas Attorney General’s Office,'” Brown wrote.

“The second page read, ‘Subpoena for Back Child Support’. I thought: Ashton Kutcher is inside my house. I’m getting Punk’d!”

Brown realised his son’s mother was a friend of his from high school who he’d slept with when he was teenager.

He said he was initially frightened by the situation, but that all changed for him when the two first met.

“There’s something about the first moment of seeing your child,” he said.

“All the pieces of me that I felt were missing got sewn up the minute I saw his face.

“I looked at this little fourth-grade boy, and I thought, I can do this.”

