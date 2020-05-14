Queer Eurovision fans rank their top 20 entries of the last decade

LGBTIQ fans of the Eurovision Song Contest have voted Swedish singer Loreen’s “Euphoria” as their favourite entry of the last decade.

The end-of-decade poll was run by local Eurovision fansite and podcast Aussievision.net. They received fan’s picks from across Australia and elsewhere.

Dale Roberts from Aussievision explained Loreen’s “Euphoria”, the 2012 winner, was one of a just a few entries to crossover to the mainstream.

“‘Euphoria’ charted all over Europe. It also made the Top 40 on the ARIA charts here in Australia. Loreen also performed in Sydney at Mardi Gras in 2013,” he told QNews.com.au.

Australian Dami Im’s runner-up performance of “Sound of Silence” was the second most popular song in the poll. Brisbane singer Kate Miller-Heidke’s 7-metre-tall performance of “Zero Gravity” in 2019 also finished fourth.

Drag star Conchita Wurst and her winning 2014 song “Rise Like a Phoenix” rounded out the top five.

“Conchita’s victory is easily the most notable and celebrated LGBTIQ achievement at Eurovision this decade,” Dale said.

Earlier this year, Eurovision bosses cancelled the 2020 event due to COVID-19, for the first time in its 64-year history. However SBS are still celebrating with two telecasts this Saturday and Sunday (May 16 and 17).

Dale said the “gutting” cancellation had ruined many local fans’ dream trips to the Netherlands to see the contest live.

“Although the real thing couldn’t take place, fans have still found ways to come together to celebrate the songs and the contest itself,” he said.

“We’ll have the flag bunting out on Saturday night and also a selection of Europe’s finest beverages for the infamous Eurovision drinking games.”

See which 20 Eurovision songs made the LGBTIQ fans’ picks below:

1. Loreen – “Euphoria” (Sweden 2012)

2. Dami Im – “Sound of Silence” (Australia 2016)

3. KEiiNO – “Spirit in the Sky” (Norway 2019)

4. Kate Miller Heidke – “Zero Gravity” (Australia 2019)

5. Conchita Wurst – “Rise Like a Phoenix (Austria 2014)

6. Eleni Foureira – “Fuego” (Cyprus 2018)

7. Mahmood – “Soldi” (Italy 2019)



8. Loïc Nottet – “Rhythm Inside” (Belgium 2015)

9. Emmelie de Forest – “Only Teardrops” (Denmark 2013)

10. Blanche – “City Lights” (Belgium 2017)

11. Poli Genova – If Love Was a Crime (Bulgaria 2016)

12. Lena – Satellite (Germany 2010)

13. Duncan Laurence – Arcade (The Netherlands 2019)

14. Francesco Gabbani – Occidentali’s Karma (Italy 2017)

15. Måns Zelmerlöw – Heroes (Sweden 2015)

16. The Common Linnets – Calm After The Storm (The Netherlands 2014)

17. Margaret Berger – I Feed You My Love (Norway 2013)

18. Polina Gagarina – A Million Voices (Russia 2015)

19. Lena – Taken By A Stranger (Germany 2011)

20. Aminata Savadogo – Love Injected (Latvia 2015)

Eurovision 2020: Big Night In! and Eurovision: Europe Shine a Light will screen on SBS on Saturday and Sunday nights (May 16 and 17).

