Queer elders share their stories in ‘The Rainbow Monologues’

The Rainbow Monologues invites you to join a group of LGBTQIA+ elders as they open up about significant moments in their lives.

A collaboration between the State Theatre Company, Feast Festival and ECH, The Rainbow Monologues will feature a diverse range of stories from LGBQTIQ+ elders.

Actor and the Rainbow Monologues facilitator Matt Hyde said the project began organically while he was preparing for the State Theatre Company’s production of The Normal Heart.

“Originally it was planned as a bit of a promotion really, for The Normal Heart by Larry Kramer,” he said.

“We bought together 12 elderly members of the LGBTQ community and said ‘talk to us’.

“And it just became its own entity, it became about giving elderly gay people a voice.”

Matt said what evolved from these discussions had become an incredibly powerful project, particularly given that it gave voice to ‘everyday’ people.

“They’re not trained actors, they are real people on stage telling real stories,” he said.

“Just from my observation, that gives it a rawness and a power unlike any other that I’ve seen. I know professional, trained actors who couldn’t show this level of rawness and vulnerability.”

‘I think we can learn a lot from them’

For members of the LGBQTIA+ community and allies, The Rainbow Monologues provides an opportunity to hear and learn from LGBQTIA+ elders.

“I think we can learn a lot from them,” Matt said.

“I have certainly learned a lot, just from listening to their experiences from a time when it was very different to be gay.

“And what really occurred to me was it was also a celebration, a celebration of overcoming adversity and difficulties, whether that was family members that weren’t very accepting or society that wasn’t very accepting.

“It’s about triumphing over adversity.”

Tickets cost $10 and are available to purchase through Feast Festival.

WHERE: Diverse-City, 116 Grote Street, Adelaide

WHEN: Wed 16th Nov, 6:30 pm – 8:00 pm

AGES: 15+

