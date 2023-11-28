Queer drama on the footy field in new web series Touch

A feud between two queer footy players plays out across two clubs in the new home-grown web series Touch.

The first three 10-minute episodes of the series, from the creators of The Formal, are streaming on YouTube and TikTok.

Star touch football player Cameron (Diana Popovska) discovers that their girlfriend Leah (Kairavi Desai) — who is also a teammate on their champion touch team The Cassowaries — cheated on them with another player.

To get revenge, the highly competitive Cameron decides to ditch the winning Cassowaries and join The Galahs, who can’t remember the last time they won.

Cameron has to help them improve and keep their plan secret while also falling for their new teammate Angie.

The new series Touch is from Aussie talents Monique Terry and Hannah-Rae Meegan, who created, wrote, produced and directed the hit web series The Formal.

That earlier series, created for TikTok, racked up millions of views and spawned multiple seasons. Now the new series Touch has received the support of Screen Australia.

Monique Terry told told Pedestrian releasing the series online allows the team to connect to the audience directly.

“It was a pretty ambitious project from the beginning. None of us had ever worked on a sports series before,” Monique said.

“I’m really proud of how we managed to pull it off. As someone who grew up playing touch religiously, it meant a lot to me to get it right.”

The first three episodes of Touch are on the @monandhan YouTube and TikTok channels now. Four more episodes are to come.

For the latest LGBTIQA+ Sister Girl and Brother Boy news, entertainment, community stories in Australia, visit qnews.com.au. Check out our latest magazines or find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagra m and YouTube.