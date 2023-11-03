Queer councillor sworn in wearing these fierce red heels

Category is ruby slipper realness! A newly-elected queer councillor in the City of Perth has worn red heels to their swearing-in ceremony.

David Goncalves, who uses they/them pronouns, was one of four councillors elected in the local government polls in the Western Australian capital on October 21.

And at his swearing-in ceremony at Council House in Perth a few days later, the queer politician made a statement with the sparkly shoes.

“Thank you to all who have been on this yellow brick road journey with me,” David wrote on Facebook.

“Putting my first foot forward, in ruby slippers, was a true reminder that it’s only the dreams you dare to dream that really do come true.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the kindness, wisdom and courage so many have shared on this road to Council House.”

The local LGBTQIA+ advocate turned politician told OUTinPerth they also wore a gold brooch from Steve Hasluck, the city’s first openly gay councillor.

David also wore another pin with the colours of the Pride flag to the ceremony.

And the heels? “It’s wearing something for me, wearing my heart on my sleeve, and just being who I am,” they said.

David Goncalves co-chaired Perth’s LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group

David Goncalves ran for the Perth council after a history of LGBTQIA+ activism locally.

They were the inaugural co-chair of the City of Perth’s LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group.

They said after the “truly humbling” election result, “As an openly queer representative, my commitment is to ensure all voices are heard in order to deliver the kind of city of inclusion we all can be proud of.

“[My election] shows that residents want a city of inclusion, a city of engagement and a city of integrity.

“I look forward to working with the other elected members to make Perth the city that it deserves to be.”

Basil Zempilas is the Mayor of the City of Perth. He won re-election and was sworn in for a second term last week.

Basil Zempilas is the Mayor of the City of Perth. He won re-election and was sworn in for a second term last week.