Queer comedian Sarah Keyworth wins top MICF gong

Queer comedian Sarah Keyworth won the coveted Most Outstanding Show award at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival (MICF) last week.

Among the hundreds of events at this month’s 37th Melbourne International Comedy Festival was Sarah’s hilarious stand-up show My Eyes Are Up Here.

In it, the non-binary British comic explores “turning thirty, getting diagnosed with ADHD and having top surgery”.

“On their choice to have surgery, Keys feels lucky in a lot of ways, especially when it comes to the people they have around them,” the synopsis explains.

“That said, it was a long road and there’s still conversations to be had about their gender identity and what this means in a world that seems increasingly hard on gender non-conforming people.

“But as Sarah goes home for the first time post-surgery, to celebrate their mum’s own milestone birthday, it’s the conversations with their nearest and dearest that have them reﬂecting on their year and asking some big questions.

“What does acceptance look like? From whom does it matter? Is it okay to dance around your family kitchen with your new nipples out?”

My Eyes Are Up Here is a “joyous show about family, acceptance and a pair of big (well, not super big) losses” and it got glowing reviews from critics at the festival.

Sarah Keyworth wins MICF’s best show award

Accepting the Most Oustanding Show award, Sarah Keyworth said they’d cried listening to other winners accepting their prizes, quipping that successful top surgery, but “it’s harder to get rid of the period”.

“The other shows nominated were absolutely incredible, and comedy heroes of mine. This has been a very special experience,” they said in an emotional speech.

“The standout thing about this festival is how nice you all are across the board. Everybody: venue staff, tech staff, absolutely incredible. It’s just been such a lovely experience. thank you so much.”

Watch a bit of Sarah below:

